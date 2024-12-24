Itaipu’S Credit Rating Vanishes: A Turning Point For South America’S Energy Giant

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn Itaipu Binacional's "AAA(bra)" national credit rating, marking a significant shift for the world's largest hydroelectric plant.



This decision comes as Itaipu approaches a crucial crossroads in 2023. Itaipu Binacional, jointly operated by Brazil and Paraguay, generates a staggering 90% of Paraguay's electricity and 10% of Brazil's.



Since 1984, it has produced over 2.9 billion megawatt-hours, cementing its role as a regional powerhouse. The Brazilian government, purchasing 80% of Itaipu's output, has long underpinned the plant's financial stability.



The rating withdrawal coincides with the end of Itaipu's initial debt repayment period in 2023. This milestone could reshape the plant's financial structure, potentially affecting energy pricing and revenue distribution.



Despite these changes, Fitch 's base scenario did not anticipate material impacts on Itaipu's credit profile. Itaipu's previous top-tier rating stemmed from its strong ties to Brazil's sovereign credit profile and the predictability of its cash flows.







The binational treaty governing Itaipu shielded it from hydrological risks, providing a stable financial foundation. While the rating withdrawal doesn't necessarily signal a decline in creditworthiness, it reflects broader trends in the credit rating industry.



Rating agencies periodically review their coverage based on various factors, including commercial considerations. As Itaipu enters this new phase, stakeholders will closely monitor its ability to adapt to changing market conditions.



The plant's strategic importance to both Brazil and Paraguay remains unchanged, ensuring its continued significance in the regional energy landscape.



This development highlights the evolving nature of energy finance and the challenges faced by large-scale infrastructure projects in adapting to new economic realities. Itaipu's journey forward will likely set precedents for other major energy producers in the region.

