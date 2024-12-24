Latin American Debt Dilemma: Colombia Follows Brazil’S Troubled Path

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Colombia's faces challenges as it navigates a path similar to Brazil's recent fiscal missteps. The country's grew by 2.1% in the second quarter of 2024, surpassing analyst expectations.



However, key sectors await reactivation for long-term economic performance. The projects a fiscal deficit of 5.6% of GDP by year-end, matching the fiscal rule limit.



Investor confidence remains shaky due to the deteriorating public finances. The government shows little willingness to rein in spending. This situation puts Colombian assets under pressure.



The fiscal situation increasingly influences the central ban 's decision-making process. While not yet at Brazil's level, where fiscal concerns led to rate hikes, risks to interest rate forecasts lean upward.



Colombia's economic growth is expected to reach 2.5% in 2025 and 3.2% in 2026. Private consumption and fixed investment will drive this growth. Inflation is projected to moderate to 3.6% in 2025 and 3.1% in 2026.







In addition, the central bank aims to lower interest rates to 6.5% by 2025 to support economic recovery. The current account deficit poses another challenge. It is forecast to reach 3.2% of GDP in 2025 and 3.5% in 2026.

Colombia's Fiscal Strategy

Foreign direct investment will primarily finance this deficit. The national unemployment rate is expected to decline to 9.9% in 2025 and 9.8% in 2026. Job creation in manufacturing, construction, and services will contribute to this improvement.



Colombia's gross domestic savings, at 10.5% of GDP, limit investment financing capacity. To address this, the country needs to diversify exports and attract more foreign direct investment. Strengthening public and private savings is also crucial.



These steps could help Colombia avoid repeating Brazil's fiscal errors and ensure sustainable economic growth. The government faces pressure to implement fiscal reforms. A new tax reform bill aims to generate additional revenue.



It proposes imposing value-added tax on digital betting platforms and adjusting corporate income tax rates. These measures seek to balance fiscal responsibility with economic growth objectives.



In short, Colombia's path forward requires careful management of public finances and fostering an investment-friendly environment.



By learning from Brazil's experiences and implementing prudent fiscal policies, Colombia can boost its growth potential and avoid costly economic mistakes.

