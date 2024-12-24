Accor Celebrates Double Recognition At India's Best Awards 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Delhi, India – Accor, a global leader in hospitality, proudly announces its double win at the Travel+Leisure India's Best Awards 2024, securing prestigious accolades in two key categories: Best Hotel Group in the World, and Best Loyalty Programme for the Group's ALL loyalty programme.



The awards, presented on 12 December 2024, reaffirm Accor's position as a leader in the global hospitality industry. These recognitions highlight Accor's unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences and creating meaningful connections with its guests and loyalty members.

Being named the Best Hotel Group in the World reflects Accor's dedication to redefining hospitality through its diverse portfolio of over 45 brands, ranging from luxury to economy, and



its presence in more than 110 countries. The award underscores Accor's ability to combine innovation with heartfelt service, creating exceptional moments for its guests worldwide.



The recognition of ALL as the Best Loyalty Programme showcases the programme's innovative approach to rewarding members with a comprehensive suite of personalised benefits. From exclusive travel experiences to elite status recognition, ALL continues to enhance the way loyalty is experienced, embodying Accor's promise to go beyond expectations.



Kerry Healy, Chief Commercial Officer, Middle East, Africa, Turkey & Asia Pacific, Premium, Midscale & Economy at Accor, expressed her delight at receiving the honours, "We are incredibly honoured by these two prestigious accolades. Being recognised as the Best Hotel Group in the World and having ALL acknowledged for its exceptional benefits is a testament to the passion and dedication of our teams globally. These awards inspire us to continue elevating the experiences we deliver to our guests and members and to keep setting new benchmarks for excellence in hospitality."



The Travel+Leisure India's Best Awards celebrate outstanding achievements in the travel and hospitality industry, honouring brands that consistently provide unparalleled service and innovative experiences.



With these accolades, Accor further strengthens its position as a global leader in hospitality, remaining steadfast in its mission to redefine excellence through innovation, sustainability, and heartfelt care.





ABOUT ACCOR



Accor is a world-leading hospitality group offering experiences across more than 110 countries with 5,700 properties, 10,000 food & beverage venues, wellness facilities and flexible workspaces. The Group has one of the industry's most diverse hospitality ecosystems, encompassing more than 45 hotel brands from luxury to economy, as well as Lifestyle with Ennismore. Accor is focused on driving positive action through business ethics, responsible tourism, environmental sustainability, community engagement, diversity, and inclusivity. Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France and publicly listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACCYY) in the United States.

