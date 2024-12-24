Rajasthan CM Accuses Congress Of Insulting Ambedkar

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Dec 25 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Bhajan Lal Sharma on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Congress, saying that the grand old party insulted Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar.

Addressing a press at the BJP headquarters, the CM criticised the opposition for failing to fulfil its responsibilities in both Delhi and Rajasthan.

Sharma stated that the issues the opposition is now raising should have been addressed immediately after Independence.

He emphasised that the policies of his party and are rooted in the principles of Antyodaya, as advocated by Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar. Sharma pointed out that after 2014, Prime Minister Modi redefined the concept of welfare for the poor, with the government working according to the vision of Baba Saheb.

Sharma accused the Congress of hypocrisy, claiming the party was now pretending to honour Baba Saheb despite having mocked him in the past. He said that Congress had forced Baba Saheb to resign, and called on Congress leaders to produce the resignation letter to reveal its contents. Additionally, he noted that during Baba Saheb's election campaign, Congress had actively opposed him.

He pointed out that after Ambedkar resigned from Nehru's cabinet, he wasn't even allowed to address the House.

"I ask Congress to bring forth the resignation copy submitted by Baba Sahab .. What was his pain; Why did Congress not give him a ticket in the year 1952 and in 1954? People of the nation want answers to these questions, said Sharma adding "You forced him to tender his resignation and you did not allow him to speak in sadan," he added speaking on Ambedkar.

His resignation should be brought to the public, he said.

Sharma also highlighted the numerous memorials dedicated to leaders like Nehru and Sanjay Gandhi, questioning why Congress failed to create any memorials for the man who gave the country its Constitution. He further asserted that Congress not only forced Baba Saheb to resign but also denied him a platform to speak in Parliament.

Sharma further questioned, "Despite Congress' long tenure in power, why Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar was never awarded the Bharat Ratna."

He further said that it was the government of Atal Bihari Vajpayee that honoured him with the prestigious award, followed by the Modi government, which has worked to preserve Baba Saheb's legacy. He emphasised that Congress failed to build a single memorial for Baba Saheb, while naming numerous roads and memorials after the Gandhi family.

Sharma criticised Congress' politics of caste, religion, and corruption, accusing Rahul Gandhi of inappropriate behaviour in Parliament, including pushing MPs and insulting women. He stated that Rahul Gandhi should be ashamed and added that Congress should not have invoked Baba Saheb's name for political gain.

According to Sharma, Congress lacks any real issues and has never focused on the country's development. He accused the party of being power-hungry and willing to do anything to regain control.

Sharma expressed confidence that the Indian public had already begun to reject Congress' tactics. He assured that the people would continue to hold Congress accountable in the future. He reiterated that his government is guided by the principles of Baba Saheb, with a clear focus on progress over the past year.

Bharatiya Janata Party State President Madan Rathore and Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister Dr Prem Bairwa were also present.