Bihar BJP Slams Tejashwi Yadav Over Financial Promises To Women

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Dec 25 (IANS) Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal strongly criticised RJD leader and former Deputy Chief Tejashwi Yadav, for his announcement of providing Rs 2,500 per month to women in the state.

Jaiswal questioned the feasibility of the promise and cast doubt on its implementation.

He sarcastically asked whether Tejashwi would finance the scheme from his "Babu Ji's (Daddy's) house."

Jaiswal reminded the public of the state of women's welfare during Lalu Prasad Yadav's tenure, arguing that the RJD failed to improve conditions for women during its long rule.

Drawing a parallel to Chhattisgarh, Jaiswal likened Tejashwi's promise to that of Bhupesh Baghel, the Congress Chief Minister, who made several promises during elections.

“Despite Baghel's promises, the BJP came to power in Chhattisgarh because voters understood that announcements alone do not lead to action,” Jaiswal said.

The BJP leader emphasised that only the Bharatiya Janata Party has the credibility and capability to deliver on promises, asserting that announcements by RJD and its allies lack substance.

Earlier, Tejashwi Yadav announced Rs 2,500 per month for women under the proposed 'Mai-Behan Maan Yojana', and 200 units of free electricity if the Grand Alliance wins the 2025 Assembly elections.

Jaiswal questioned the credibility of such promises and reaffirmed the public's trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said that in India, "nothing is guaranteed," except for the trust in Narendra Modi's leadership. The BJP leader argued that the public overwhelmingly believes in PM Modi's ability to deliver on promises, unlike the opposition, which he claimed, only makes empty announcements.

The statement of Dilip Jaiswal came during a Milan Samaroh organised at the BJP state office in Patna, where he welcomed social worker Kunal Kishore of Barbigha and hundreds of his supporters into the party. The event was attended by prominent leaders, including BJP MP Vivek Thakur.

Jaiswal emphasised the strengthening of the BJP's organisational base in regions like Barbigha due to the addition of influential figures like Kunal Kishore.