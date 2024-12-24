Jordanian Embassy In Damascus Opens
12/24/2024 2:01:56 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, December 24 (Petra) -- The Jordanian Embassy in Damascus is open and ready to offer services to Jordanians and Syrians, the Ministry
of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs said Tuesday.
Ministry spokesperson Sufian Qudah said that the Ministry launched an electronic platform
to provide access to consular service as instructed by Minister
of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs Ayman Safadi during his visit to Damascus yesterday.
Qudah said the platform []() offers service to the Jordanian community in Syria and Syrian nationals.
He urged Jordanians in Syria to contact the Ministry for help on the Embassy's hotline in Damascus (00963954455455), the Ministry's Operations Centre, (00962799562903, 00962799562471, or 00962799562193) or via email (...).
