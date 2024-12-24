Condition Of Boy Injured In Hyderabad Theatre Stampede Improving

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Dec 24 (IANS) The condition of eight-year-old Sri Tej, who was critically in the Sandhya Theatre stampede during the premier show of 'Pushpa 2', is improving, his father Bhaskar said on Tuesday.

Talking to persons at KIMS Hospital, where the boy was undergoing treatment, he said after 20 days they found some body movement.

“He also opened his eyes but is not recognising any of us,” he said.

Bhaskar said doctors told them that if the family members remain by his side and call him, he may recognise them.“We have been making efforts since Monday but he is not recognising us,” Bhaskar said.

According to doctors, Sri Tej continues to maintain stable vital parameters on his own without any oxygen or ventilatory support.

“His sensorium is similar with spontaneous eye opening and spontaneous limb movements but there is still no meaningful eye contact or recognition of family members. He is waking on verbal stimulus but not following any oral commands. He has intermittent dystonic movements and stiffness in his limbs for which medicines are being given,” said a health bulletin from the hospital.

“He needs intermittent suctioning of the tracheostomy tube. He is tolerating feeds via nasogastric tube well and has been afebrile for last three days,” it added.

Revathi died and her son Sri Tej was critically injured in the stampede at Sandhya Theatre during the premier show of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' on December 4.

Actor Allu Arjun was arrested in the case on December 13 and was released on interim bail the next day.

The Chikkadpally Police, which registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, interrogated Allu Arjun on Tuesday.

The actor had promised Rs 25 lakh assistance to the family. Bhaskar said he had received a demand draft of Rs 10 lakh from Allu Arjun. The actor's manager is also in regular touch with the family to get updates on the boy's condition.

The family is receiving support from both the Telangana government and Allu Arjun.

Bhaskar said Minister for Roads & Buildings and Cinematography Komatireddy Venkat Reddy gave them a cheque of Rs 25 lakh. Mythri Movies, the producers of the movie, have also given Rs 50 lakh to the family.

Director Sukumar also visited the hospital twice to meet the family and enquired about the boy's condition.

Bhaskar also revealed that he offered to withdraw the police case as he felt bad that Allu Arjun was arrested because of them. He denied that there was any pressure on him to make this statement.

He also stated that he had no clarity as to what happened inside the theatre on the night of December 4. He said he saw the media reports about the incident.