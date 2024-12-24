(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sleep Space Introduces Magic Koil Glacier Rest Mattress to Address Singapore's Climate-Specific Sleep Challenges

SINGAPORE, December 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sleep Space , a prominent mattress retailer in Singapore, introduces Magic Koil Glacier Rest Ice Cool Pocket Spring Mattress. This is designed to provide relief from Singapore's warm and humid weather, offering residents a solution for achieving more restful and uninterrupted sleep.Addressing a Common Challenge for SingaporeansSingapore has a tropical climate which can be very hot and humid and this poses a big challenge when it comes to getting a good night's sleep. Heat regulation is a common problem with regard to bedding, and it affects people's ability to get a good night's sleep and feel rested. The Magic Koil Glacier Rest mattress is designed to solve this problem with a new approach to cooling.The mattress uses a fabric that is designed to control the temperature of the body. This material functions to minimize heat build up thus providing a cooler surface to sleep on. In addition to an enhanced pocket spring system for localized support, the mattress is intended to improve both comfort and sleep quality.Sleep Space is a company that is well recognized for its vast collection of sleep solutions and has more than 200 types of mattresses from Maxcoil, Sleepy Night, and Magic Koil. The Glacier Rest mattress is an addition that will help Sleep Space to continue the company's efforts in addressing the needs of customers.According to Jacqueline Lee, the founder of Sleep Space,“The Magic Koil Glacier Rest mattress is not just a product-it's a solution to a problem faced by many Singaporeans. We're excited to bring a mattress that addresses both comfort and climate-related sleep challenges.”Personalized Customer SupportSince its launch in 2016, Sleep Space has aimed to offer consultation services to ensure that clients purchase the right mattress. The team at Sleep Space provides free consultations depending on various factors. This makes it possible for every customer to get a mattress that meets their needs.Jacqueline Lee, who has over two decades of experience in pain management and postural improvement, brings her expertise to every consultation. By offering a range of mattresses, including cooling options like the Glacier Rest, Sleep Space strives to enhance the overall well-being of its customers.Key Features of the Magic Koil Glacier Rest MattressIce Cool Fabric Technology: The cooling fabric helps regulate body temperature, reducing heat retention during sleep.Pocket Spring System: The mattress features individually wrapped pocket springs that provide targeted support and minimize motion transfer. This design ensures that users experience uninterrupted sleep, even when sharing the bed.Durability and Comfort: The combination of cooling fabric and a robust spring system ensures long-lasting comfort, making the mattress a worthwhile investment for those seeking better sleep quality.Solutions for Children's Sleep NeedsSleep Space understands that sleep is crucial to the children's growth and development. There is a special section of mattresses for children which are designed to provide the correct spinal support and maintain correct posture. These mattresses help in improving sleep patterns and hence long-term health, by providing the children with a comfortable and supportive sleeping surface.Parents can choose from a variety of options tailored to their child's specific needs. Sleep Space's commitment to quality and comfort extends to its children's mattress collection, making it a reliable choice for families.A Diverse Range of Mattress Sizes and TypesOne of Sleep Space's distinguishing features is its extensive selection of mattress sizes and types. The store caters to both domestic and international markets, offering sizes for Singapore, Australia, China, Europe, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, India, the UK, and the US. Customers with unique requirements can also opt for custom-sized mattresses to fit non-standard bed frames or specific spatial constraints.This wide variety ensures that Sleep Space can meet the diverse needs of its customers, whether they are seeking compact options for smaller spaces or luxurious king-size mattresses for master bedrooms.Enhancing the Shopping ExperienceSleep Space goes beyond being a traditional mattress retailer by offering a comprehensive shopping experience. Customers are encouraged to visit the showroom to try out different mattresses, including the Magic Koil Glacier Rest. The hands-on approach allows buyers to assess comfort levels and suitability before making a purchase.The showroom also doubles up as a consultation area where Jacqueline Lee and her team offer guidance to customers when choosing from the myriad of choices. Whether the customer is in need of a cooling mattress or a children's mattress, the guidance of the team makes the process of decision making easier.Online ConvenienceTo complement its physical showroom, Sleep Space provides an online platform at com. The website features detailed product descriptions, enabling customers to explore the store's offerings from the comfort of their homes. This dual approach-combining in-store consultations with online accessibility-makes Sleep Space a convenient choice for busy customers.The online store also provides information on the advantages of different types of mattresses, which will assist the customer in making the right decision. The convenience of buying products through the internet and being able to physically touch and feel the products before purchasing them makes Sleep Space's purchasing process agreeably smooth for its customers.About Sleep SpaceFounded in 2016, Sleep Space is a leading mattress retailer in Singapore. The company offers over 200 models from top brands, catering to a wide range of customer needs. From cooling mattresses like the Magic Koil Glacier Rest to specialized options for children, Sleep Space provides tailored solutions to enhance sleep quality.Through its commitment to customer satisfaction, innovative products, and personalized service, Sleep Space continues to set the standard for mattress retail in Singapore. For more information, visit com.

