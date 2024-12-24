عربي


Russian Ballistic Missile Hits Apartment Block In Kryvyi Rih

12/24/2024 10:07:35 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kryvyi Rih, a Russian ballistic missile hit a four-storey apartment block. Authorities retain hope that survivors may remain under the rubble.

Head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul , broke the news on the attack on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“Ballistic missile. 'High-precision' monsters directly hit a four-storey residential building with 32 apartments in it,” he wrote.

Read also: Russia launched about 2,300 drones in Ukraine in November - British intel

Vilkul added that emergency services scrambled to the scene.

“Unfortunately, we are bracing for hard news,” he added.

As reported, an explosion was heard in Kryvyi Rih during the air raid alert on Tuesday.

Illustrative photo

UkrinForm

