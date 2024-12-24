Russian Ballistic Missile Hits Apartment Block In Kryvyi Rih
12/24/2024 10:07:35 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kryvyi Rih, a Russian ballistic missile hit a four-storey apartment block. Authorities retain hope that survivors may remain under the rubble.
Head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul , broke the news on the attack on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.
“Ballistic missile. 'High-precision' monsters directly hit a four-storey residential building with 32 apartments in it,” he wrote.
Vilkul added that emergency services scrambled to the scene.
“Unfortunately, we are bracing for hard news,” he added.
As reported, an explosion was heard in Kryvyi Rih during the air raid alert on Tuesday.
