UNRWA: Israeli Occupation Kills Child Every Hour

New York: The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said that the Israeli kills a child every hour in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement on Tuesday, said: "Since the beginning of the war 14,500 children have been reported killed in Gaza according to UNICEF."

UNRWA emphasized that killing children cannot be justified. Those who survive are scarred physically and emotionally. Deprived of learning, boys and girls in Gaza sift through the rubble.

UNRWA warned that the clock is ticking for these children. They are losing their lives, their futures, and mostly their hope.

Since Oct. 7, 2023, the occupation forces have continued their aggression on Gaza from land, sea, and air, which has so far resulted in the martyrdom of 45,317

Palestinians and the injury of 107,713 others, including a large number of children and women. The numbers are expected to rise in light of the presence of thousands of missing people under the rubble, while rescue teams face enormous difficulties in reaching all affected areas.

