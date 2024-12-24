Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 20: Allu Arjun Starrer Earns Over ₹1,083 Crore In India So Far

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pushpa 2 Collection Day 20: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2 has earned approximately ₹1083.46 crore in India so far. As per the estimates on Day 20, the blockbuster made a net collection of around ₹7.86 crore in India for all languages, according to Sacnilk.

On Day 20, the occupancy of the film was 19.58 per cent in Telugu, 13.74 per cent in Hindi and 33.54 per cent in Tamil.

Till Day 19, Pushpa : The Rule - Part 2 has earned an estimated ₹1075.60 crore in India.

| Allu Arjun case LIVE: Pushpa 2 actor's statement recorded by police

Following an excellent run in the third weekend, the Allu Arjun movie has crossed the ₹1,500 mark in terms of worldwide collection, according to Sacnilk.

Pushpa 2's worldwide Box Office Collection on Sunday, day 19, stood at Rs1,506.7 crore, making it the third Indian film to achieve this feat. The film recently joined SS Rajamouli's epic blockbuster Bahubali 2, starring Prabhas and Anushka Shetty, in the ₹1,000-crore club. Bahubali 2 has been the only movie in the ₹1,000 crore club for over seven years. Movies such as KGF: Chapter 2, Pushpa, etc., reached close to Baahubali's collection.

| Allu Arjun case LIVE: Pushpa 2 actor's statement recorded by police

The film, directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, has become the highest-grossing film in the Hindi language, earning ₹600 crore within two weeks of its release on December 5.

The Telugu movie was released worldwide on December 5, with dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali, and Malayalam.

| Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 earns ₹12.25 crore on Day 19

The film stars Allu Arjun as Pushpa, Rashmika Mandanna as Pushpa's love interest, Srivalli, and Fahadh Faasil as Bhanvar Singh.

The leading stars of Pushpa 2 also made it to the 'IMDb's Most Popular Celebrity List.' Allu Arjun secured the second spot, whereas Rashmika Mandanna ranked fifth on the list.

The Telugu action film recently recorded another achievement. It sold 18 million tickets on BookMyShow, surpassing KGF Chapter 2.