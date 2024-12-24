Trump consultant claims Ukraine narrative is changing

(MENAFN) Representative Mike Waltz, who is set to serve as national security adviser under President-elect Donald Trump, discussed the evolving positions of EU and countries on the Ukraine conflict following Trump's election victory in November. Waltz noted that the narrative has shifted from unconditional support for Ukraine to a focus on negotiating a resolution. He explained that is committed to ending the war and that his team will work to bring key players to the negotiating table and establish terms favorable to U.S. interests.



Waltz criticized President Joe Biden's administration for pushing for more funding for Ukraine without specifying clear objectives for the continued financial support. He highlighted the growing questions from his constituents about the long-term U.S. commitment to Ukraine and whether it is realistic to expect Russia to be pushed out of all Ukrainian territory, including Crimea.



Waltz and political commentator Ben Shapiro also discussed the weakening of Russia due to its prolonged conflict with NATO-backed Ukraine, suggesting that this situation provides leverage for Trump in future negotiations with both Kiev and Moscow. Waltz also pointed out that one of the lessons from the Ukraine conflict is the importance of arming allies before an invasion occurs, referencing Taiwan as an example of a region that may need further U.S. support to prevent future conflicts.

