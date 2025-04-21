HOONIGAN IS BACK -- AND IT's GO TIME: INTRODUCING HOONIGAN's RALLY SPEEDRUN CHAMPIONSHIP, PRESENTED BY KMC WHEELS

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Each episode filmed on the purpose-built private rally course designed by rally expert Wyatt Knox and the team at Hoonigan, pits a single driver and machine against the clock, pushing competitors to the edge - and off it - for leaderboard supremacy. The course itself is a beast, covering 1.3 miles and packed with 11 complex corners, multiple blind crests, two jumps, and pockets that deliver intense speeds. It's fast, raw, and unforgiving. With onboard telemetry and biometric data like heart rate tracking, viewers get a front-row seat to the pressure, and physical intensity of real competitive driving.

"Hoonigan came to me, true to form, with a wild idea: build a rally course from scratch that would push world-class drivers and machines to their limits," said Wyatt Knox. "That's exactly what we did. With the Hoonigan crew's creative energy, we carved a flowing, high-risk course through the rolling hills-jumps, deep sand, sharp elevation, and even a donut as a tribute to the Gymkhana films. It's built to reward the smart, punish the reckless, and expose every weakness. In rally, they say 'to finish first, first you must finish'-this track lives and breathes that ethos. It's a must-see series."

The competitor lineup is as wild as the course itself, including Jeff Zwart, an eight-time Pikes Peak Class Champion attacking the track in a 450hp Porsche GT3 Cup car, while drivers like Faruk Kugay, a ten-year Formula Drift veteran, bring style and aggression in a classic 1980 Toyota Corolla. Other standouts include Alastair Scully in a WRC2-spec Hyundai i20, Patrick Gruszka with his long-travel Mitsubishi Mirage Proto, and Blake Wilkey, showing up in full desert-racing chaos with his 660hp trophy truck "JAWS." Season 2 will keep the action rolling with fresh machines like a WRC replica and a snarling, high-revving CrossKart.

Every launch, slide, and near-miss is hosted by Wyatt Knox, whose deep rally knowledge and sharp analysis are matched by the humor and hype of co-hosts Micah Diaz and Gary King Jr., familiar faces from the Hoonigan universe.

Whether you're a lifelong motorsport fanatic craving Hoonigan's return to its rally roots, or just here for the thrills, Hoonigan's Rally Speedrun Championship delivers something as rare and pure as friends racing against the clock on their very own rally stage. This is the spirit of rally racing at its core. The Hoonigan Rally Speedrun Championship premieres today exclusively on the Hoonigan YouTube channel , presented by KMC Wheels.

About Hoonigan

Hoonigan is much more than a brand. It's an automotive subculture, fueled on the shared passion of going fast and breaking things... then rebuilding them better than before. The company's signature brand of vehicular savagery is on full display across their network of YouTube channels and social media outlets, serving daily content to a subscription base numbering in the millions. In addition to daily content, Hoonigan has long been the production and marketing outfit behind Ken Block's award-winning series of viral Films, such as Gymkhana, Climbkhana, and Terrakhana, Travis Pastrana's Gymkhana film series and other shows that have ultimately shaped the automotive content space we know today. At the heart of it all, however, is a wide-ranging apparel collection that (along with an authentically automotive-obsessed cast of characters) represents the brand's core ethos: Having fun with cars.

