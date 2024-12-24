(MENAFN) Secretary General Mark Rutte has criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s recent harsh remarks about German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, calling them unjustified. Rutte, as quoted by Western media, has urged Zelensky to cease his criticism of Scholz, particularly following Zelensky’s complaints about Scholz’s phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Zelensky had argued that the call undermined efforts to diplomatically isolate Moscow.



Rutte stated that he has repeatedly told Zelensky to stop targeting Scholz, deeming the criticism unfair. The Ukrainian leader had also criticized Scholz for withholding German-made Taurus cruise missiles, suggesting that Scholz was keeping them for Germany's own defense against Russia. Scholz had explained his decision by saying that sending the missiles could escalate the conflict and potentially draw Germany into direct confrontation with Russia.



Rutte, however, expressed his own willingness to provide Ukraine with Taurus missiles, emphasizing that such weapons are crucial for Ukraine’s defense. He stated that the decision on weapon deliveries should be made by the allies, not by him. Meanwhile, Russia has maintained that Western support for Ukraine will not alter the outcome of the conflict and only serves to prolong it.

