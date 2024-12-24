From Local Innovator To Global Player: Xdata Group's 2024 Milestones

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

TALLINN, Estonia, Dec. 24, 2024

XData Group , a B2B software development firm and a rising fintech innovator based in Tallinn, Estonia, has celebrated a year of exceptional achievements in 2024. Compared to the previous year, the company has doubled its revenue, jumping from €3.3M to €7.8M, while the net is expected to be in the €3-3.5 million range. This is a remarkable leap for a growing business, cementing XData's position as a prominent rising player in the B2B software development space.

The past year has been transformative for XData Group: despite facing challenges in attracting top talent, the company successfully grew its team from 27 to 79 employees, nearly tripling in size. This expansion reflects XData's ability to draw skilled professionals motivated by a shared vision of reshaping the banking industry through cutting-edge technology.

A significant milestone of 2024 was the release of the company's flagship banking suite, designed to enhance user experience and operational efficiency in online banking.

Additionally, XData Group expanded its global presence by opening new offices in Spain and Armenia, two emerging tech hubs that align well with the company's vision and forward-thinking approach.

The company's client base has also grown as XData secured partnerships with several European banks and financial institutions in the Middle East, showcasing its growing reputation as a trusted partner.

"We are proud of everything we've achieved this year and XData's growing role in driving the adoption of AI and automation in the banking space. As 2025 draws near, our team is committed to scaling our operations even further, doubling down on our proprietary AI-driven solutions and making sure our clients get the best that XData has to offer," – stated Roman Eloshvili, CEO of XData Group.

XData Group has ambitious plans for the upcoming year: among other things, the company aims to achieve €14 million in revenue and expand its team to 120–130 employees. The company will also shift focus from outsourcing projects to enhancing its internal product development, driving innovation in AI-powered solutions for banking and financial services.

As automation and AI reshape the financial landscape, XData Group intends to stand at the forefront of this transformation, empowering its partners to transition seamlessly into a new age of technology, where financial services become more accessible, efficient, and user-centric.

