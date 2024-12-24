Washington Trust Supports 40 Local Organizations During Holiday Season

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "Washington Trust truly values our local communities and is committed to supporting organizations that provide basic needs and family services to our neighbors in need," said Edward O. "Ned" Handy III, Washington Trust Chairman & CEO. "Especially during the season of giving, our entire team is proud to support the organizations that are the cornerstones of our communities as they work to ensure no one goes hungry, and everyone has the opportunity to experience the joy of the season."

Ahead of the holidays, the Washington Trust Charitable Foundation made grants totaling $18,000 to

assist hunger relief agencies located throughout Rhode Island to support food distribution efforts.

The $1,000 grants were made to the following 18 organizations:

Barrington, RI: TAP-IN

Block Island, RI: Helping Hands of Block Island

Coventry, RI; Coventry Community Food Bank

Cranston, RI: Comprehensive Community Action Program

Cumberland, RI: Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry

East Greenwich, RI : East Greenwich Interfaith Food Cupboard

Hope Valley, RI: RI Center Assisting Those in Need

Johnston, RI: Tri-County Community Action Agency

North Kingstown, RI: North Kingstown Food Pantry

North Providence, RI: Saint Anthony Kitchen Ministry

Peace Dale, RI: Jonnycake Center of Peace Dale

Providence, RI: Better Lives Rhode Island and Federal Hill House

Rumford, RI: Bread of Life Food Pantry

Smithfield, RI: Saint Vincent De Paul Food Pantry

Warwick, RI: City of Warwick Department of Human Services

Westerly, RI: W.A.R.M. Center and the Jonnycake Center of Westerly

Additionally, employees at each Washington Trust branch location, as well as back-office departments, worked with a local organization to support their holiday gift giving programs. In total, the team supported 22 different nonprofits and community efforts, providing toys, gifts, gift cards and more to help fill family wish lists.

Partner organizations included:

Block Island, RI: The Mary D Fund

Coventry, RI: Coventry Housing Authority

Cranston, RI: Comprehensive Community Action Program

East Providence, RI: St. Francis Xavier Church

East Providence, RI : East Bay Community Action

North Kingstown, RI: Beechwood Community Center

North Providence, RI : Moms of Marieville

Providence, RI: Adoption RI, Children's Friend, Jesucristo Fuente de Vida Church, Mount Hope Community Center, and Sojourner House

Richmond, RI : Matthew's Wish

Smithfield, RI: St. Vincent De Paul Food Pantry

South Kingstown, RI: Jonnycake Center of Peace Dale

Wakefield, RI : Domestic Violence Resource Center of South County

Warwick, RI: Tides Family Services

Westerly, RI: W.A.R.M. Center, Pleasant Street Baptist Church, The Frank Olean Center, and the Jonnycake Center of Westerly

Woonsocket, RI: Woonsocket Adopt A Family, Inc.

