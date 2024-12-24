United Bancorporation Of Alabama, Inc. Announces Semiannual Dividend
Date
12/24/2024 5:34:26 AM
ATMORE, Ala., Dec. 23, 2024
United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCQX: UBAB ), parent company of United bank and UB Community Development, has announced a semiannual dividend of $0.60 per share. The cash dividend will be payable on or near January 16, 2025, to stockholders of record as of December 31, 2024.
United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCQX: UBAB ) is a $1.4 billion financial holding company primarily serving Southwest Alabama and Northwest Florida. United Bank is a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), which recognizes its commitment to stimulating economic development in underserved communities. United Bank operates 20 locations across six counties. UB Community Development focuses on economic and community development through its New Markets Tax Credits, affordable housing and community facilities programs. For complete quarterly reporting, visit our investor relations tab at UnitedBank . Member FDIC.
