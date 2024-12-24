AUTOENGINUITY RELEASES GIOTTO (VERSION 23.0)
Date
12/24/2024 5:34:14 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
MESA, Ariz., Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoEnginuity, LLC, a division of Opus IVS and a global engineering company specializing in vehicle data stream and diagnostic solutions, today announced the worldwide release of the
Giotto®
scan tool (Version 23.0) for the Windows®
platform. AutoEnginuity®
scan tools are award- winning vehicle diagnostics systems for the professional vehicle service industry.
Giotto® 23.0 introduces enhanced MY25 coverage and improves general support. Other important features, include new enhanced features for BMW / MINI, GM-family, Honda /
Acura, Nissan
/
Infiniti,
Toyota
/
Lexus, and VAG.
"We are constantly trying to release the latest and most in-depth coverage to our customers. But the release that matters the most to our customers--is always a new model year. With the
Giotto 23.0 release, our customers can now get 25MY support," said Jay Horak, CTO of Opus IVS.
Highlights
include:
BMW / MINI
Improved I and G models controller coverage
Toyota
/
Lexus
Improved system controller coverage by requiring the selection of the region
Added As-Built module filtering for MY23+ RX350 / RX350h
Added RoB Clear support
GM-family
Improved actuation and system tests organization to make navigation easier
For further details about Giotto
products,
visit
or
email
[email protected].
About AutoEnginuity
AutoEnginuity, LLC, is a global leader in vehicle diagnostic solutions. Since 2002, AutoEnginuity has been delivering superior vehicle specific coverage while maintaining reasonable prices. AutoEnginuity develops world-class vehicle diagnostic solutions for individual, business, and industrial applications.
Press Contact
Jay Horak
AutoEnginuity, LLC
+1 480-827-8665 (TOOL)
[email protected]
AutoEnginuity, Giotto, the AutoEnginuity logo, and the Giotto logo are registered trademarks of AutoEnginuity, LLC. All rights reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
SOURCE Opus IVS
