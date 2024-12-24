AUTOENGINUITY RELEASES GIOTTO (VERSION 23.0)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MESA, Ariz., Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoEnginuity, LLC, a division of Opus IVS and a global engineering company specializing in vehicle data stream and diagnostic solutions, today announced the worldwide release of the

Giotto®

scan tool (Version 23.0) for the Windows®

platform. AutoEnginuity®

scan tools are award- winning vehicle diagnostics systems for the professional vehicle service industry.

Giotto® 23.0 introduces enhanced MY25 coverage and improves general support. Other important features, include new enhanced features for BMW / MINI, GM-family, Honda /

Acura, Nissan

/

Infiniti,

Toyota

/

Lexus, and VAG.

"We are constantly trying to release the latest and most in-depth coverage to our customers. But the release that matters the most to our customers--is always a new model year. With the

Giotto 23.0 release, our customers can now get 25MY support," said Jay Horak, CTO of Opus IVS.

Highlights

include:

BMW / MINI

Improved I and G models controller coverage

Toyota

/

Lexus



Improved system controller coverage by requiring the selection of the region

Added As-Built module filtering for MY23+ RX350 / RX350h Added RoB Clear support

GM-family

Improved actuation and system tests organization to make navigation easier

For further details about Giotto

products,

visit



or

email

[email protected].

About AutoEnginuity

AutoEnginuity, LLC, is a global leader in vehicle diagnostic solutions. Since 2002, AutoEnginuity has been delivering superior vehicle specific coverage while maintaining reasonable prices. AutoEnginuity develops world-class vehicle diagnostic solutions for individual, business, and industrial applications.

Press Contact

Jay Horak

AutoEnginuity, LLC

+1 480-827-8665 (TOOL)

[email protected]

AutoEnginuity, Giotto, the AutoEnginuity logo, and the Giotto logo are registered trademarks of AutoEnginuity, LLC. All rights reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Opus IVS

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED