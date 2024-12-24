Aligned Exteriors Group Announces Partnership With Home Pro Roofing, Expanding Its Service Area Into Michigan And Ohio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AEG aims to partner with best-in-class roofing companies and owners that align with its core values of passionate, dedicated to excellence, humbly confident and winning mindset. In doing so, AEG plans to become the partner of choice for founders and management teams across the greater exteriors sector. Home Pro joins a family of brands across the Midwest including: Fargo Roofing & Siding , Perfect Exteriors of Minnesota , Trinity Exteriors , Lakes Country Roofing , Grand Forks Exteriors , and Jamestown Roofing .

Kim Miramontes, CEO of AEG, commented, "We could not be more thrilled to add Home Pro to our platform of companies and partner with Shannon. Home Pro has a unique, high growth model that will allow all our brands to grow faster, specifically bolstering the retail side of our business."

Shannon Eifert, President of Home Pro, added, "I am beyond excited to join AEG. We are only at the start of our journey at Home Pro, and I expect our business to grow even faster in the coming years as my team works alongside the AEG team. We enter this new partnership reinvigorated and ready to grow and learn."

AEG is actively seeking partnerships and acquisitions in the residential roofing and exteriors sectors. AEG is financially backed by River Sea Network and Pearl Street Capital Partners .

About Aligned Exteriors Group

Formed in 2024, Aligned Exteriors Group is a residential exterior services platform, primarily focused on roofing services. Its companies provide five-star roofing solutions across the country through a values-based approach to roofing and exterior remodeling. All of AEG's partner companies demonstrate the core values of honesty, integrity, accountability, social involvement, and quality work ethic by offering services with a people-first mindset. For more information, please visit: .

About River Sea Network

River Sea Network

is a private investment management firm located in New York City. River Sea pursues buy-and-build strategies across various residential and commercial service sectors. Following a transaction, River Sea provides capital investment, strategic advice, business consultation and human resources to help companies achieve their full potential. For more information, please visit: .

About Pearl Street Capital Partners

Pearl Street Capital Partners invests in lower middle-market American businesses. Pearl Street focuses on long-term value creation in its partner companies through incentive alignment, flexible capital resources, and a growth mindset. For more information on Pearl Street Capital Partners, please visit .

