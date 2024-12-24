True Anomaly Announces Successful Launch And Control Of Jackal During Mission X-2

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The company kicks off its second mission leveraging its Jackal Autonomous Orbital Vehicle (AOV) and Mosaic Software Platform

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- True Anomaly Inc ., the defense company developing advanced space superiority systems, announced the successful launch and command and control of its Jackal spacecraft. Nine months after its first flight test, the company's Jackal AOV was successfully deployed into orbit as part of SpaceX's Bandwagon-2 rideshare mission from Vandenberg Space Force Base, CA. Mission X-2 (MX-2) will spend the coming months conducting functional testing of Jackal in low Earth orbit while utilizing Mosaic, True Anomaly's autonomy and mission command and control software platform.

"The Mission X campaign proves the efficacy of Jackal and Mosaic platforms, and MX-2 is our biggest milestone yet," said Even Rogers, CEO and co-founder of True Anomaly. "Our team has worked tirelessly to execute on, and implement, system-wide hardware and software improvements over the last nine months, taking every possible learning from our first mission. The successes of MX-2 to date are a showcase of platform maturity and mission readiness."

True Anomaly is designing and actively testing asymmetric defense technologies during a time of increasing competition between the US and its adversaries. Mission X-2 is the company's latest deployment of a mission-capable Jackal spacecraft, powered by Mosaic, and represents a critical milestone in delivering capabilities for the space superiority mission set.

"Over the next twelve months we will continue to mature Jackal and Mosaic based on learnings from MX-2 and our deep knowledge of the threat," said Frank DiPentino, Chief Strategy Officer of True Anomaly. "As threats in space evolve, so do the missions. We're creating a platform that is not only flexible and scalable, but that meets the demands of evolving threats at a pace that matters for space superiority. Jackal and Mosaic are just the start."

Additional details of MX-2 can be found in True Anomaly's blog, here .

ABOUT TRUE ANOMALY

True Anomaly is building the future of space security and resilience at the intersection of spacecraft, software, and autonomy. Our vision is to enable a secure, stable, and sustainable space environment for the US, Allies, and Partners by designing, building, selling, and fielding the solutions required to achieve space superiority.

Founded in 2022, True Anomaly has raised over $125M and is headquartered in Centennial, CO, with teams located in Washington D.C,. and Los Angeles, CA. For more information, please visit or connect with us on LinkedIn .

