APR Corp. Targets Global Beauty Market Share Expansion With Participation In CES For Two Consecutive Years

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) APR Corp has announced that the company will participate in CES 2025 from Jan 7 to 10, showcasing its MEDICUBE AGE-R beauty devices and products under the 'MEDICUBE' brand. CES is organized by the Consumer Association (CTA) and gathers global tech companies yearly to share the latest trends and showcase innovative technologies. This year, exhibitions will be held at various venues across Las Vegas, including the Las Vegas Center (LVCC).

APR Corp. will operate a booth under the category of 'Lifestyle' at the Venetian center, for two consecutive years. While other Korean beauty companies have also confirmed their participation in the Lifestyle section, APR Corp. plans to emphasize the synergy effect between cosmetics and beauty devices, promoting the excellence of K-beauty tech, which is differentiated from other competitors. APR Corp. will feature second-generation beauty devices such as the Booster Pro, Ultra Tune 40.68, High Focus Shot, and Booster Pro Mini, alongside various cosmetic products under MEDICUBE. APR Corp. believes all visitors would experience the future beauty tech with MEDICUBE.



APR Corp. also plans to actively pursue additional global sales channel expansion besides the United States through CES 2025. At its first CES participation in Jan 2024, APR Corp. welcomed around 700 industry-related visitors, achieving significant outcomes in networking with overseas buyers and investors and securing new partnerships. From 2024's success, APR Corps. intends to operate a booth twice the size of the previous year for 2025, focusing more on networking. Since CES is known for its largest scale in the world, Industry professionals around the world besides the United States also visit CES so APR Corps. expects more international professionals to visit the company's booth and develop further business relationships with them, to expand its sales areas.



Currently, APR Corp. penetrates various e-commerce channels, including its official online mall in the U.S. and Amazon, the world's largest e-commerce company. Additionally, during the Black Friday promotion period, it achieved a remarkable 2,343% growth on Amazon compared to the previous year, with products like the Booster Pro and Zero Pore Pad ranking first in their respective categories.

APR Corp. stated, "We believe we have achieved successful results in the 2024 event. However, spreading APR Corp's innovative beauty tech to the world is still important and necessary. This is why we decided to come back to the 2025 event." Added, "Through CES, APR Corp. will do its best to expand its global sales capacity not only in the United States but also the rest of the world."

Meanwhile, CES 2025 is expected to participate in over 160 global companies while around 140,000 visitors are projected to attend the event.

About APR Corp.

With its ground-breaking strategy, APR achieved 10 consecutive years of growth and emerged as a 'Game Changer' within the beauty and beauty tech industry. APR Corp's establishment of a global distribution network allows regional diversification and continual rapid growth. Among the 6 brands such as MEDICUBE, APRILSKIN, FORMENT, GLAM D. BIO, NERDY, and PHOTOGRAY, MEDICUBE cosmetics and 'MEDICUBE AGE-R' at-home beauty devices lead huge popularity around the world.

Location of APR Corp. at CES 2025

APR Corp. operates its booth at 'Venetian Campus, Venetian Expo, Level 2, the section of Lifestyle.' Booth# 55251

