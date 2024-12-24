January 2025 Visa Bulletin Highlights EB-5 Investor Opportunities: U.S. Immigration Fund And Donoso & Partners Recommend Proactive Planning

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The January 2025 Visa Bulletin has provided important updates for EB-5 investors, signaling the potential for visa backlogs in the rural and high-unemployment area (HUA) set-aside categories. While these categories remain 'current' for now, the growing demand for EB-5 visas suggests delays may occur in the future. U.S. Immigration Fund (USIF), a leader in the EB-5 Regional Center industry, and Donoso & Partners, a trusted immigration law firm, encourage investors to act proactively to secure priority dates and ensure a smooth path to U.S. permanent residency.

Understanding the Visa Bulletin Update

"The January Visa Bulletin is an important reminder for EB-5 investors to be forward-thinking," said Nicholas Mastroianni III, President of U.S. Immigration Fund. "With increasing demand, acting now can help investors stay ahead of potential delays and provide peace of mind for their families' future. Filing early offers the best opportunity to secure your place in the visa queue."

Visa retrogression, when demand exceeds available visas, has historically impacted larger EB-5 investor groups, such as those from India and China. Now, with growing interest in rural and HUA projects, there is a chance that these challenges could extend to investors from other countries.

"This is a moment for investors to assess their plans thoughtfully," added Ignacio A. Donoso, Managing Partner of Donoso & Partners. "Proactive filing allows investors to maintain access to important benefits, such as the ability to file Adjustment of Status (AOS) applications with their I-526E petitions. It also helps families protect critical timelines for work permits, travel authorizations, and dependent children's eligibility under the Child Status Protection Act (CSPA)."

Steps to Protect One's EB-5 Investment

USIF and Donoso & Partners emphasize the value of taking action now to navigate this dynamic landscape:



File Early to Secure a Priority Date: Submitting I-526E petitions promptly ensures one's place in the visa queue before potential cut-off dates are introduced.

Take Advantage of Concurrent Filing: For those already in the U.S., filing AOS applications alongside I-526E petitions provides work authorization (EAD) and travel permits (AP).

Explore Flexible Investment Plans: USIF offers innovative solutions, like the $200,000 Staggered Investment Plan, designed to help investors secure priority dates with partial funding. Consult Experienced Professionals: Expert guidance is essential to navigating the EB-5 process, especially for families with children nearing 21 years of age.

Looking Ahead

The increasing demand for EB-5 visas underscores the need for investors to stay informed and act decisively. The system is evolving, with more filings from diverse nationalities adding to overall demand. Experts project that visa waiting lists for set-aside categories could begin to materialize by mid-2025.

"Acting early is the key to maintaining access to shorter wait times and preserving critical benefits," said Mastroianni. "Our goal is to help investors feel confident and secure in their EB-5 journey."

About U.S. Immigration Fund

Since 2010, U.S. Immigration Fund (USIF)

has led investment-driven immigration as a USCIS-approved EB-5 regional center, channeling over $2.9 billion into real estate projects that fuel economic growth and job creation. Supporting more than 5,000 investors and their families, USIF boasts over 4,600 I-526 approvals and 1,000+ I-829 approvals. Trusted by financial leaders like J.P. Morgan and Wells Fargo, USIF is recognized for its expertise in capital mobilization and investment management. Learn more at visaeb-5 .

About Donoso & Partners

Donoso & Partners is a leading immigration law firm specializing in EB-5 and other U.S. visa programs. The firm is committed to offering strategic, client-centered solutions to investors and their families.

