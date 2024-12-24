Premier Inn Dubai Dragon Mart Celebrates Fifth Anniversary

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) The

Hotel unveils Five Milestones of Growth and Achievement

Dubai, 20 December 2024:

Premier Inn Dubai Dragon Mart, the ninth property in the group's regional portfolio, proudly celebrates its fifth anniversary this month. This milestone reflects Premier Inn's continued growth and success in the Middle East, as the brand sets its sights on further expansion, with Saudi Arabia next on the horizon.

Located in the heart of International City, Premier Inn Dubai Dragon Mart opened its doors on 16 December 2019, in a ceremony attended by representatives from Nakheel, the hotel's developer, and Whitbread, the UK's largest hospitality company and owner of the Premier Inn brand.

Despite launching on the cusp of the global pandemic, the 304-room hotel has thrived over the past five years. It has consistently achieved high occupancy rates, offered attractive dining experiences, and cultivated a loyal guest base. Its strategic location near Dragon Mart, the largest Chinese market in the UAE, has made it a preferred choice for both business and leisure travellers seeking high quality, value-driven accommodation.

To mark this special occasion,

Premier Inn

Dubai Dragon Mart proudly unveils five notable achievements that showcase the hotel's growth and success over the last

quinquennial.







TripAdvisor

- Travellers' Choice 2024



Hotelier Middle East

– General Manager Power List 2024, Highly

Commended Young GM of the Year (under 40) 2024



Trip

-

Chinese Friendly Hotel of the Year Award 2023, Top Producing Hotel Award 2022 and Preferred Hotel Award 2021 Hotels

– Loved by Guests Award 2021

The conveniently located hotel directly opposite Dragon Mart sold in excess of 440,000 room nights to over 700,000 visitors representing 200 nationalities over the last five years. More than 260,000 guests tucked into Premier Inn's tasty all you can eat breakfasts, starting the day off in an energetic way.Over 53 percent of the hotel's visitors, no less than 370,000 guests, originate from China. To cater to this key clientele, Dubai Dragon Mart has successfully introduced an Asian menu at Nuevo restaurant and customised in-house communications and signage in Mandarin. Additionally, team members have been trained to engage in basic Mandarin conversations, supported by language apps and interpreters, ensuring a more seamless experience for Chinese visitors.Over the past five years, Premier Inn Dubai Dragon Mart has employed over 150 team members,including six dedicated individuals from the Finance, Security and Kitchen departments who have been part of the pre-opening team since day one.Dubai Dragon Mart is committed to sustainability, with initiatives including hosting COP28 teams and partnering with First Response Healthcare on health and wellness education. In April 2024, the hotel supported the local community during the unprecedented storm and floods by accommodating displaced residents and providing breakfast and lunch boxes for schoolchildren, easing the burden on parents.During the last five years, Premier Inn Dubai Dragon Mart and its General Manager Eric Masalawala were recognised with numerous respected awards, including:

Eric Masalawala,

General Manager, Premier Inn Dubai Dragon Mart, said:

'I am honoured to be part of this significant milestone at Dubai Dragon Mart. It is a testament to our hard work and unwavering commitment to delivering a warm welcome, great service and memorable experiences for our guests.

As we celebrate this achievement, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our dedicated team, valued partners, and, most importantly, our guests for their continued support and trust.'

Simon Leigh, Managing Director, Premier Inn Middle East, added:

'We're thrilled to mark five years of success at Premier Inn Dubai Dragon Mart, one of our flagship properties in the Middle East. With a strong, loyal guest base, including many visitors from China, we're excited about the future and look forward to continued growth and new milestones in the region.

At Premier Inn, guests can rest easy at 11 hotels throughout Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha. For bookings, please visit

premierinn

or call +971

600 500 503. For more information, follow @premierinngulf on social media.