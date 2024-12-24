Iran reiterates its dedication to diplomacy, dialogue
12/24/2024 4:07:00 AM
(MENAFN) The representative for Iranian Foreign Ministry has reiterated the nation’s dedication to diplomacy as well as dialogue, discussing Iran’s willingness for nuclear discussions.
Addressing the weekly media summit on Monday, Esmail Baqaei noted "Iran has never abandoned the negotiating table. For over two decades, we have consistently participated in dialogue to address concerns. When questioning Iran’s willingness to continue negotiations, it’s crucial to examine the historical context and determine who is truly at fault. Moving forward, our decisions will be based on the actions and behavior of other parties. Iran has never been the party to halt negotiations."
Baqaei approved that the following level of nuclear discussions among Iran as well as Europe are going to happen during the middle of January "The discussions will continue based on the agreed framework from the previous session in December, with the nuclear issue being one of the primary topics."
Baqaei added that the two sides had confirmed to remain the discussions built on the prior layout and outline. He highlighted Iran's lasting dedication to dialogue through the previous 20 years, reaffirming that the nation has never uncontrolled the discussing table.
