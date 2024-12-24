Asmi Deo, Nausheen Ali Sardar And Priya Thakur Celebrate Xmas On Set

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 24 (IANS) Television actors Asmi Deo, Nausheen Ali Sardar and Priya Thakur of the show“Jagriti” and“Vasudha” celebrated Christmas on the sets with children and women.

The stars stepped into the shoes of Santa Claus, arriving with oversized bags of gifts and warm smiles to greet their special guests.

The invited children and women from the SNEHA (Society for Nutrition, Education & Action) foundation to the sets of its popular shows, Jagriti-Ek Nayi Subah and Vasudha, on December 20 and 21 respectively. The special event included a meet-and-greet with the stars and a Christmas celebration.

Asmi Deo said that she was extremely happy that she got this opportunity and thanked the channel to celebrate Christmas with the kids of the foundation.

Deo said:“It was indeed an honour for me to meet them and get to know them. I just loved the smile they had on their face when they came to meet us. Christmas is a festival of spreading smiles and I am grateful for being a part of this.”

A festive themed bus rolled in to pick up children and women supported by the foundation from their respective centers, whisking them away to a magical day on the sets of Jagriti – Ek Nayi Subah and Vasudha.

Priya said,“I felt honoured to have met these women from the SNEHA foundation and celebrated Christmas with them. They work very hard every day, and it was just a small initiative from Zee TV and our show's team to make them feel special on this occasion. It was a surreal experience for me.”

“Vasudha” showcases the story of a happy-go-lucky girl of the same name, who joins business leader Chandrika's house as a maid and craves her approval despite their ideological differences.

Meanwhile,“Jagriti-Ek Nayi Subah” is about Jagriti, from the marginalised Chitta community, who challenges age-old traditions to empower her people.

Both the shows air on Zee TV.