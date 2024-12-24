Energy output rises by 38 percent in Iran

(MENAFN) Production of by solar farms in Iran surged by 38 percent throughout the ninth Iranian calendar month Azar (November 21 – December 20), as compared to the exact mentioned month in 2023.



As released, the solar farms produced more than 81 million kilowatt/hours of energy in the stated period of 2024.



This value of energy produced by the solar farms stopped the release of 56,000 tons of Green House Gases (GHG).



The size of Iran's solar farms will surge by 4,000 megawatts (MW) by the close of the following Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2026), the nation’s energy minister declared.



Abbas Ali-Abadi noted that the electricity network of the nation is huge and with the yearly production and usage size of nearly 350 billion kilowatt hours of energy, it has technically the possibility for generating over 30,000 megawatts of solar power.



“We are trying to realize this potential with the cooperation of the private sector and we provide an attractive investment environment and a suitable market to attract investors to cooperate, while significant contracts have been concluded in this field since the beginning of the government”, the minister also noted.

