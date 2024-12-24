President Of Uzbekistan Makes Phone Call To President Ilham Aliyev
Date
12/24/2024 3:10:05 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On December 24, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of
Uzbekistan, made a phone call to Ilham Aliyev, President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
Shavkat Mirziyoyev congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on his
birthday, wishing him continued success in his presidential
activities and good health.
President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the attention
and congratulations.
During the phone conversation, the two Presidents praised the
contributions of high-level reciprocal visits and regular contacts
to the development of bilateral relations. They highlighted that
President Ilham Aliyev's state visit to Uzbekistan this year played
a pivotal role in strengthening cooperation. It was noted that the
Treaty on Allied Relations, signed during that visit, marked the
pinnacle of bilateral ties.
The President of Uzbekistan once again congratulated President
Ilham Aliyev on the successful hosting of COP29 in Azerbaijan,
describing this significant event as a demonstration of the
country's strengthening international prestige.
President Ilham Aliyev expressed gratitude for the
congratulations and once again thanked Shavkat Mirziyoyev for his
active participation in COP29.
The Presidents expressed confidence that the friendly and
brotherly relations between the two countries would continue to
develop successfully in all areas. They also exchanged views on the
prospects for future cooperation, upcoming contacts, and issues of
mutual interest.
