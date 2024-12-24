President Of Uzbekistan Makes Phone Call To President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On December 24, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, made a phone call to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on his birthday, wishing him continued success in his presidential activities and good health.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the attention and congratulations.

During the phone conversation, the two Presidents praised the contributions of high-level reciprocal visits and regular contacts to the development of bilateral relations. They highlighted that President Ilham Aliyev's state visit to Uzbekistan this year played a pivotal role in strengthening cooperation. It was noted that the Treaty on Allied Relations, signed during that visit, marked the pinnacle of bilateral ties.

The President of Uzbekistan once again congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on the successful hosting of COP29 in Azerbaijan, describing this significant event as a demonstration of the country's strengthening international prestige.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed gratitude for the congratulations and once again thanked Shavkat Mirziyoyev for his active participation in COP29.

The Presidents expressed confidence that the friendly and brotherly relations between the two countries would continue to develop successfully in all areas. They also exchanged views on the prospects for future cooperation, upcoming contacts, and issues of mutual interest.