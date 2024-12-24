Al Jazeera Media Institute Announces Date For Annual AI Conference

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Al Jazeera Institute has announced the dates for the launch of the second edition of the Al Jazeera Artificial Intelligence in Media Conference, which will be held on January 11 and 12, 2025.

The is organised as part of the Institute's commitment to its pioneering role in anticipating the future of media. Its aim is to discuss the latest developments in artificial intelligence and their impact on the media industry.

Additionally, the conference aims to showcase advanced applications that contribute to verifying news, analysing data, and enhancing media production. This reflects the important role of technology in shaping the contours of modern journalism.

Through this conference, the Institute aims to create a space for meaningful dialogue between technology experts and media organisations on the responsible and effective use of artificial intelligence, ensuring that core journalistic values are preserved while adapting to technological advancements.

Eman Al Amri, Director of the Al Jazeera Media Institute, emphasised that through organising this conference, the Institute aims to create a space for serious dialogue between technology experts and media organisations on the responsible and effective use of artificial intelligence.

Al Amri said,“We want to ensure the preservation of core journalistic values and adapt to technological developments.”

Al Amri added,“The conference provides an opportunity to blend in-depth discussions with practical application. It features scientific sessions and debates on the ethical and professional challenges related to the use of artificial intelligence.”

Additionally, the event includes practical workshops that allow participants to explore the latest developments in this field.

The conference aims to explore advanced applications of artificial intelligence in media, address the ethical and legal challenges posed by these technologies, and facilitate the exchange of experiences and expertise between media organisations to develop innovative and sustainable solutions.

Al Jazeera is consistently at the forefront of institutions that proactively anticipate the future and invest in modern technologies to enhance journalistic work, improve content quality, and elevate media practices.

The Artificial Intelligence in Media Conference includes dialogue sessions and specialised workshops, bringing together global experts, along with speakers from leading technology companies such as Microsoft, Google, IBM, and Cisco.

Conference sessions will focus on exploring the latest intelligent tools used in news gathering and verification, detecting deepfakes, and presenting successful Arab and global experiences in employing artificial intelligence in journalism. These case studies include those of Al Jazeera, Reuters, the Washington Post, the Associated Press, and No Border News.

The conference will discuss issues with future dimensions, such as algorithmic bias and its impact on the integrity of media content, the impact of artificial intelligence on media professionals, and ways to build trust between the public and content produced using intelligent tools. Attendees will have the opportunity to benefit from workshops that highlight the uses of artificial intelligence in developing the journalism profession.

The Al Jazeera Media Institute invites journalists, academics, and all those interested in modern technologies to participate in this distinguished event, which represents a unique platform for exploring the latest technological innovations.