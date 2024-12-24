Anil Kapoor: ‘Subedaar’ Is Much More Than Just An Action Film

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 24 (IANS) On Anil Kapoor's 68th birthday on Tuesday, the makers of“Subedaar” shared the actor's first look from the upcoming film, which he says is much more than just an action movie.

Anil said in a statement: "Subedaar is special!!! It's much more than just an action film; it's about resilience, honor, family and the relentless fight we face in life.”

The first look starts with gritty visuals, accompanied by a gripping Subedaar theme track. Anil embodies a rugged and intense persona with absolute finesse. The video, with its escalating tension, offers a glimpse into what can only be described as a full-throttle, powerhouse performance.

He said:“Revealing this first glimpse of Subedaar Arjun Maurya on my birthday is my gift to the fans who have supported me all these years!”

Directed by Suresh Triveni, the action drama is produced by Vikram Malhotra, Anil Kapoor, and Triveni.

“I could not have asked a better director than Suresh to captain this film and it is equally special to partner with Vikram and team as we bring this story to life,” said the actor.

“Subedaar” also stars Radhikka Madan in the lead role. The film, set against the backdrop of India's heartland, delves into the gripping journey of Subedaar Arjun Maurya, who now faces the turbulence of civilian life. Featuring the dynamic Anil Kapoor, alongside the talented Radhikka Madan, who plays his daughter.

An Opening Image Films and Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network (AKFCN) production, the action-packed drama recently wrapped an intense outdoor shoot in UP and is set to commence its last leg of filming in January.

On December 23, the actor remembered his father Surinder Kapoor on his 99th birth anniversary. He said that his simplicity, honesty, and joy not only defined him but gave his life meaning.