Oscar Stone's Commitment To Positive Change In The Bronx Community

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- During this Season of Giving, Oscar“Stone” Izaguirre and the team at Oscar Stone Enterprises have reaffirmed their dedication to uplifting the Bronx community by partnering with local nonprofit organization, Part of the Solution (POTS). Together, they are working to combat food insecurity and provide essential support to the less fortunate.

In November 2024, the team joined POTS at their Bronx food pantry, where they volunteered and served hot meals to those in need and in December 2024, Olivia Pane, the Development Director from POTS, joined Oscar Stone and his team at their Christmas tree lighting event as a guest and celebrated with them the start of the festive season and of a promising future working together. This marks the second consecutive month that Oscar Stone Enterprises has collaborated with local organizations to bring joy and give back to the community. The company has committed to building a stronger relationship with POTS by donating essentials or volunteering at their location again as well as continuing this tradition with upcoming holiday events that will celebrate and honor local heroes.

POTS, a beacon of support in the Bronx, offers a range of services designed to help individuals and families move toward stability. By providing food, medical care, job readiness programs, and emergency services, POTS addresses hunger and poverty while working to create lasting change.

“Oscar Stone Enterprises believes that every person deserves access to the essentials of life, and we want to support local organizations that provide that access and offer hope to those in need,” said Oscar Izaguirre.“Living in one of the most expensive cities in the world, the Bronx community faces a range of challenges, including food insecurity, poverty, and housing instability. If we want to be part of the solution, we all need to act. That's why we've partnered with POTS to distribute nutritionally balanced meals and contribute funds for fresh groceries to support their incredible work.”

To learn more about Part of the Solution (POTS) and how they are fighting hunger and poverty in the Bronx, visit .

About Oscar Izaguirre

Oscar Izaguirre, known affectionately as "Oscar Stone," is the CEO and President of Oscar Stone Enterprises, a company that includes the renowned Oscar Stone Jewelry stores and Oscar's Pay Me Now financial lending service. A GIA-accredited gemologist, Oscar comes from a family with over 50 years of expertise in jewelry, gold, and diamonds. Under his leadership, Oscar Stone Enterprises has grown to include four locations throughout the Bronx and greater New York City area, with its flagship store located at 2384 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY 10458.

For more information on Oscar Stone Enterprises, their custom jewelry offerings, financial lending services, and contact details, visit .

