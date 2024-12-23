US Coast Guard Accepts Ownership Of Commercially Available Polar Icebreaker

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) WASHINGTON, USA - The Coast Guard announced it accepted ownership of the motor vessel Aiviq, a 360-foot polar class 3-equivalent icebreaker, from an Edison Chouest Offshore subsidiary Friday. The vessel, acquired December 11, will enhance US operational presence in the Arctic and support Coast Guard missions while awaiting delivery of the Polar Security Cutter (PSC) class.

Upon commissioning, the ship will be renamed Coast Guard Cutter Storis (WAGB 21), marking the second cutter to bear that name. The original Storis, known as the“ Galloping Ghost of the Alaskan Coast ,” had a storied history conducting icebreaking operations in Alaska and the Arctic.

“This acquisition is a vital step in increasing our operational presence in the Arctic,” said Adm. Linda Fagan, commandant of the Coast Guard.“The future Coast Guard Cutter Storis builds on our legacy of Arctic operations and underscores our commitment to asserting US sovereignty and supporting national security in the region.”

The $125 million firm fixed-price contract with Offshore Service Vessels, L.L.C., based in Cut Off, Louisiana, includes delivery, reactivation, technical data, spares, certifications, modifications, crew training and operational readiness activities.

With minimal modifications, the future Storis will be capable of safeguarding US sovereign interests in the Arctic and conducting select Coast Guard missions. The Service will evaluate the vessel's condition and identify requirements to achieve full operational capability.

The vessel will eventually relocate to its permanent homeport in Juneau, Alaska, following necessary shore infrastructure improvements. Temporary homeport options are currently under evaluation.

The acquisition was made possible through the Don Young Coast Guard Authorization Act of 2022 and fiscal year 2024 appropriations. It does not affect the ongoing procurement of Polar Security Cutters and is not part of the PSC program of record.

The Coast Guard requires a fleet of eight to nine polar icebreakers to meet operational needs in polar regions. The future Storis will provide near-term operational presence and support national security as a bridging strategy until the full complement of Polar Security Cutters is delivered.

The post US Coast Guard accepts ownership of commercially available polar icebreaker appeared first on Caribbean News Global .