French Presidency Names New Cabinet

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Dec 23 (KUNA) -- French President Emmanuel named a new Monday, putting together a team under Francois Bayrou, his fourth prime of the year, to drag the second-largest EU out of crisis.

Macron named former prime minister Elisabeth Borne education minister in a new cabinet under centrist Bayrou, the French presidency said in a statement.

Another former premier, Manuel Valls, returned as overseas territories minister while former interior minister Gerald Darmanin became justice minister.

Both Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu and Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot kept their jobs, the presidency said.

Conservative Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau, who has vowed to crack down on illegal immigration, also stayed in his post.

The difficult job of delivering a budget plan for next year falls to Eric Lombard, the new economy minister.

The inclusion of two former prime ministers indicates Macron's desire for a heavyweight government that will enjoy stability and not share the fate of Bayrou's predecessor Michel Barnier.

The priority for 73-year-old Bayrou is to make sure his government can survive a no-confidence vote and that it passes a cost-cutting budget for 2025.

The announcement came as France observed a day of mourning for the victims in the cyclone-hit Indian Ocean archipelago of Mayotte, France's poorest overseas territory. (end)

