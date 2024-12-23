AMMWEC Condemns Magdeburg Attack

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The American Muslim and Multifaith Women's Empowerment Council (AMMWEC) was shocked and saddened to read the news of the violence in Magdeburg

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The American Muslim and Multifaith Women's Empowerment Council (AMMWEC ) was shocked and saddened to read the news of the terrorist violence at the Magdeburg Christmas market. AMMWEC strongly condemns this violent and extremist attack. Such acts of hatred and terror have no place in our societies and are an affront to the values of peace, coexistence, and mutual respect that we hold dear.AMMWEC Founder and President Anila Ali remarked:“As an organization dedicated to empowering women and fostering interfaith harmony, we stand in solidarity with the victims, their families, and all those affected by this senseless act. We call on all communities to join hands in rejecting extremism in all its forms and to continue building bridges of understanding and compassion.”As much of the world celebrates the holidays this week, AMMWEC takes this moment to mourn innocent life lost, and to recommit to the important work before us.

