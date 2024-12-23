Tostan Announces Sobel Aziz Ngom As New CEO

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sobel Aziz Ngom Tostan new CEO

From left to right: Carina Ndiaye,Tostan Chief Partnerships Officer – Elena Bonometti, Tostan outgoing Chief Executive Officer – Sobel Aziz Ngom Tostan new Executive Officer – Kelly Baxter, Tostan Board Co-Chair & Board Member of Tostan Canada

THIES, SENEGAL, December 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tostan, a leading non-profit organization catalyzing community-led development in Africa, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sobel Aziz Ngom as its new Chief Executive Officer. Sobel Aziz Ngom will succeed Elena Bonometti, who has led the organization with dedication and impact over the past eight years.

Sobel will formally start as CEO on July 1, 2025, after completing his current commitments at Consortium Jeunesse Sénégal. In the interim, Kadji Diop, Tostan's Chief Finance and Operations Officer, will serve as Acting CEO from January to June 2025.

Tostan has been empowering communities to achieve breakthroughs in wellbeing and human dignity since its founding in 1991. Through its flagship Community Empowerment Program (CEP), Tostan has impacted the lives of nearly 6 million individuals across Africa, supporting movements for health, education, governance, greater peace, social cohesion and gender equity, and sustainable development.

Sobel Aziz Ngom brings a wealth of experience as an influential and innovative leader. As the founder of Social Change Factory and co-founder of Consortium Jeunesse Sénégal, Sobel Aziz Ngom has championed youth empowerment and civic leadership across Africa. His collaborations with governments, foundations, and international organizations - including UNICEF, the African Development Bank, and the Mastercard Foundation - underscore his dedication to creating systemic change.

Sobel Aziz Ngom shared his excitement by saying:“It is an incredible honor to join Tostan, an organization that has been a beacon of hope and transformation for communities across Africa. Building on Tostan's legacy of inspired leadership, I look forward to co-creating solutions that amplify community voices, foster human dignity, and give communities, especially women, girls and young people, the capacity to dream and aspire.”

“This is a pivotal moment for Tostan, and I am optimistic about the future. Sobel's innovative mindset, deep passion for community-led development, and unwavering belief in the power of youth perfectly align with the aspirations of our partner communities.”, says outgoing Chief Executive Officer, Elena Bonometti.

Kelly Baxter, Co-Chair of Tostan's Board of Directors, highlighted the synergy between Sobel's values and Tostan's mission:“Sobel shares a remarkable alignment with Tostan's core mission and values, and brings a heartfelt commitment to education. His visionary leadership will enable us to deepen our impact and expand our reach. Sobel's journey with us marks an exciting chapter in Tostan's legacy of transformation and partnership across Africa and beyond.”

About Tostan

Tostan is a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering communities to shape their future and inspiring large-scale movements rooted in dignity for all. Based in Thiès, Senegal, Tostan operates in five West African countries and collaborates with organizations across Africa and globally.

Through close partnerships with the communities we serve, Tostan developed the flagship Community Empowerment Program (CEP) - a three-year, African-inspired education program delivered in local languages. The CEP drives transformative progress in health, education, governance, environmental sustainability, and economic opportunities, with a special focus on empowering women and girls.

Tostan shares its empowering education model with grassroots organizations, governments, influential leaders, and global partners through the Tostan Training Center in Thiès (TTC). Over 900 participants from 50 countries across four continents have participated in Tostan's mutual learning and sharing seminars to enhance their development practices.

In 2023, Tostan launched its ambitious 2023-2030 Strategy“In Partnership for Community Well-being” to double its reach and amplify its impact through programmatic innovations.

"In Partnership for Community Well-being"

