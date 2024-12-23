Mastering Greenhouse Gas Accounting And CDP Reporting: A Comprehensive Guide

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published on SIA

By Renee Thompson, Wesco International; Chair, SIA Environmental, Social and Governance Advisory Board

Greenhouse (GHG) accounting and reporting have become crucial practices for organizations worldwide as they strive to address climate change and meet stakeholder expectations. CDP (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project) has emerged as a leading for companies to disclose their environmental impact.

In this Security Association (SIA) Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Advisory Board article, we will explore the importance of GHG accounting and the benefits of reporting to CDP and provide a step-by-step guide to help you navigate this process.

Benefits of GHG Accounting and CDP Reporting



Enhanced Transparency : Reporting to CDP demonstrates your commitment to transparency and accountability in environmental matters.

Risk Management : Identifying and quantifying GHG emissions helps in assessing climate-related risks and opportunities.

Improved Efficiency : The process often reveals areas for operational improvements and cost savings.

Stakeholder Confidence : Investors, customers and employees increasingly value environmental responsibility.

Regulatory Compliance : Many regions now require GHG reporting, making CDP disclosure a valuable preparatory step. Competitive Advantage : Strong environmental performance can differentiate your organization in the marketplace.

How-to Guide for GHG Accounting and CDP Reporting1. Understand GHG Protocol



Start by reading the GHG Protocol's Corporate Accounting and Reporting Standard summary (available on the protocol's website ).

Focus on understanding the basic principles: relevance, completeness, consistency, transparency and accuracy. Familiarize yourself with the concepts of scopes 1, 2 and 3 emissions.

2. Define Organizational and Operational Boundaries



Choose between two approaches: equity share or control (operational or financial).

List all entities, facilities and operations within your organization. Decide which approach best reflects your organization's structure and goals.

3. Identify and Calculate GHG Emissions



Scope 1 (Direct emissions) :

Identify sources like company vehicles, on-site fuel combustion and process emissions.

Collect data on fuel consumption, refrigerant use, etc.

Scope 2 (Indirect emissions from purchased energy) :



Gather electricity bills and information on purchased heating or cooling.

Determine if you'll use location-based or market-based methods (or both).

Scope 3 (Other indirect emissions) :



Start with the most relevant categories for your business (e.g., business travel, employee commuting, purchased goods and services). This scope is optional for beginners but increasingly important.

4. Collect and Analyze Data



Create a data collection template for consistency.

Identify data sources within your organization (e.g., utility bills, procurement records, HR for employee commuting).

Set up a system to collect data regularly (monthly or quarterly is often practical). Use actual data where possible; estimate only when necessary and document your methodology.

5. Choose Emission Factors



For beginners, start with government-provided emission factors:



United States : U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) emission factors United Kingdom : Department ofr Environment, Food and Rural Affairs conversion factors

International : Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) emission factor database

Ensure you're using the most recent version of emission factors. Document the source and year of each emission factor used.

6. Calculate Your Carbon Footprint



Use a simple formula: Activity data x emission factor = GHG emissions

Start with a spreadsheet for calculations if you're not using specialized software. Convert all emissions to carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) using global warming potential values.

7. Verify Your Data



Begin with internal verification:



Check for data entry errors.



Ensure all relevant emission sources are included.

Compare with previous years or industry benchmarks if available. Consider hiring a third-party verifier for added credibility, especially if reporting publicly.

8. Prepare for CDP Reporting



Create an account on the CDP website .

Download and review the relevant questionnaire (usually Climate Change for beginners).

Attend CDP's webinars or workshops for first-time responders.

Gather additional information beyond emissions data, such as:



Climate-related risks and opportunities



Emissions reduction initiatives Governance structures for climate issues

9. Complete and Submit CDP Questionnaire



Start early; the questionnaire is extensive.

Answer all relevant questions, using“not applicable” or“we do not have this information” when necessary.

Provide context and explanations, especially for areas where you're still developing processes.

Use CDP's guidance documents for each question. Have colleagues review your responses before submission.

10. Review and Improve



After submission, wait for your CDP score and feedback.

Analyze areas where you scored poorly or couldn't provide information.

Develop an action plan to improve data collection, emissions reduction efforts and overall climate strategy. Consider setting targets for emissions reduction.

Relevant Sources and Further Reading



GHG Protocol

CDP

Science Based Targets initiative

IPCC

GHG Protocol training materials

CDP's guidance documents EPA Center for Corporate Climate Leadership

Remember, GHG accounting and CDP reporting are an iterative process. It's okay to start small and improve over time. The key is to begin the journey and continuously enhance your approach and data quality.

Renee Thompson, director of global sustainability and environmental compliance at Wesco International , serves as chair of SIA's Environmental, Social and Governance Advisory Board.