Dow Drives Social Impact In Global Communities Through Nine Collaborative Projects

(MENAFN- 3BL)



Selected projects are part of Dow's Business Impact Fund program Since 2016, the Business Impact Fund has supported 65 projects in 23 countries

MIDLAND, Mich., December 23, 2024 /3BL/ - Dow (NYSE: DOW) announced nine projects that will be supported through its 2024 Business Impact Fund . This annual fund, now in its ninth year, brings together NGOs, nonprofit organizations, Dow customers, and employees to help solve social or sustainability challenges within Dow communities around the world via creative, scalable solutions.

“A thriving community is a shared future,” said Bob Plishka, global director of Strategic Corporate Partnerships and Dow Company Foundation president.“That's why, through the Business Impact Fund, we catalyze the immense passion of our people, and our technical expertise and resources alongside that of diverse partners to address issues like food waste, insufficient or unstable housing, and circularity. We see it as both our responsibility and privilege to help build healthy, safe and sustainable communities.”

Two of this year's nine projects are a part of a new pilot program where projects from previous years are given additional funding via continuity grants. These grants will allow Dow and partners on the ground to continue to build upon the work already done to create even deeper positive impacts.

2024 Business Impact Fund Projects

New Projects



Colombia: Communities in Color – The Art of Revitalizing Sport Spaces – Alongside Pintuco and Fundación Pintuco, Dow is helping transform the quality and accessibility of sports facilities in Bogotá, Cartagena, and Medellín using low VOC, water-based paint solutions tailored for sports floors. The initiative will help instill sense of pride and belonging in residents, and inspire new generations to engage in sports to promote a healthy, safe lifestyle.

Colombia: Cooling 2 Feed – Food waste and food insecurity are major issues in Colombia, with 10 million tons of food going to waste every year and more than half of households not getting the food they need. Dow and key customers will bolster the efforts of local food banks, helping create new infrastructure for food donations, subsidizing food bank app memberships in addition to engaging in marketing campaigns to increase awareness, volunteers and donations. The project is expected help save 475 tons of food annually.

Kenya: Ujenzi Fiti, Kenya Affordable Houses – As population and urbanization continue to grow, demand for affordable housing in Kenya has increased and there is significant demand for skilled labor in the construction industry. To address these needs, Dow has partnered with NGOs Habitat for Humanity Kenya, ChildFund and Muguga Vocational Training Institution, along with our customer BASCO Kenya to co-create a value chain model, from Kenyans to Kenyans, for affordable, safer, and more sustainable houses. The project will construct four model affordable homes and two early childhood education (ECD) centers using locally sourced interlocking stabilized soil blocks (ISSBs) and Dow solutions through BASCO. These model constructions will serve as centers for training and development in affordable building and construction technologies.

Mexico: ReBuild: Foundations for the Future – In collaboration with Habitat for Humanity Mexico and CRDC Global, Dow, along with strategic customers will construct eight sustainable social houses for 50 indigenous Maya people in Chiapas, Mexico. These homes will be equipped with biodigesters, solar heaters, bathrooms featuring rainwater collectors, and wood-saving stoves. The construction will utilize concrete bricks reinforced with 5% of an eco-aggregate additive made from post-consumer plastic waste, which enhances the strength, flexibility, fire resistance, thermal, and acoustic properties of the concrete bricks. By recycling post-consumer plastic waste into valuable construction materials, Dow and its partners look for solutions to minimizing the environmental impact and adding value to recycled materials.

Türkiye: Painting Türkiye Bright Again – On February 6, 2023, Türkiye experienced a catastrophic earthquake, the strongest since 1668, leaving the country in dire need of construction and painting professionals to help in restoration efforts. This project will bring together key customers Betek (Nippon Paint) and NGO Ahbap Derneği to provide skilled training, employment opportunities and equip locals to become a key part of rebuilding their communities, especially in painting works.

United States: Project Alaska – Native Alaskans contend with poor indoor air quality, overcrowding, high energy costs and subpar insulation in their homes, which are not suited for the extreme climate. Dow, Michigan State University (MSU), and DAP will work alongside tribal governments to retrofit 20 homes with insulation and sealant advancements, improving the lives of up to 100 people. MSU's expertise in data collection and assessment will help Dow measure the energy efficiency and cost savings of the technology. United States & Canada: Painting a Sustainable Future – This project aspires to revitalize over 150 homes and contribute to the reduction of more than 8.4 metric tons of CO2 emissions. With Habitat for Humanity and Dow's brand partners, Dow will leverage our newest and most sustainable architectural polymer technology to help bring 2,500 gallons of paint to the homes of families facing housing insecurity in the U.S. and Canada. With this project we also hope to influence the market on Dow's bio-based products for more sustainable coatings.

Continuity Grant Projects



Brazil: Project Ybá – Conservation that Transforms supports the local community in Breu Branco by promoting the commercialization of non-timber forest products (NTFPs), which helps conserve the Amazon Rainforest. Launch in May 2021, Project Yba is creating value through conservation, strengthening families, and driving social innovation in the region. With this continuity grant, Dow and NGO partner Instituto Peabiru will enhance work conditions, improve local facilities, and install additional resources. South Africa: Empowering Oliver's Village – Since 2021, Dow has supported the sustainable agricultural efforts of local nonprofit Oliver's Village who for more than 20 years has provided food, potable water, childcare and education for more than 200,000 people annually. In 2024, Dow will continue this support by providing funding to enable Oliver's Village agricultural students to expand their skills and knowledge in growing their own vegetables in the organization's garden and selling them to the community.

Since launching in 2016 , the Impact Fund has supported 65 projects in 23 countries totaling nearly $14 million in investments. To date, the Fund's projects have achieved the following outcomes:



>2,000 jobs created

>13,600 MT (metric tons) materials recycled

>36,000 MT of CO2 emissions avoided >9,500 MT of plastic diverted from a landfill or environment

To learn more about Dow's Business Impact Fund and other Global Citizenship initiatives, visit purpose-in-action/global-citizenship .

About Dow

Dow (NYSE: DOW) is one of the world's leading materials science companies, serving customers in high-growth markets such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer applications. Our global breadth, asset integration and scale, focused innovation, leading business positions and commitment to sustainability enable us to achieve profitable growth and help deliver a sustainable future. We operate manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employ approximately 35,900 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $45 billion in 2023. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. Learn more about us and our ambition to be the most innovative, customer-centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company in the world by visiting .

###

For further information, please contact:

Melissa Whitford

+1 989-301-6852

...

Sarah Young

+1 989-638-6871

...