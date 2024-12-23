FESPA Middle East Reveals Groundbreaking Conference Programme For The Region's Speciality Print And Signage Sector

(MENAFN- NewsVoir)

FESPAs free, three-day will address the latest trends in the speciality print sector, with a focus on business-building principles, print personalisation, new technology, sustainability and insights from a brand perspective FESPA Middle East will take place from 20 - 22 January 2025 at the Dubai Centre

FESPA Middle East , the leading event in the region for the global print and signage industries, has unveiled a groundbreaking conference programme ahead of its second edition. Taking place at the Dubai Exhibition Centre from 20 to 22 January 2025, sessions will discuss the latest trends in personalisation, sustainability, new technology, and future visions.

Bazil Cassim, Regional Manager (Middle East & Africa), FESPA



One of the highlights of the conference programme is the FESPA Leadership Exchange (FLEX), which will make a welcome return and provide a platform for knowledge sharing, raising standards within the sector, networking, increasing transparency and business growth.

Taking place on the first day of FESPA Middle East, the opening session, Trends and Industry Insight Overview will be led by George Simonian, Dean of Applied Arts Faculty, BADR University, Egypt, who will share insights on the latest trends and strategies for businesses looking to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving landscape.

Other sessions forming part of the FLEX conference include The Exciting Future of Visual Communication, which will be delivered by Christian Duyckaerts, Past President & Asia Ambassador, FESPA, a deep dive into how to do business in Saudi Arabia as part of a panel of international experts, and the opportunities surrounding the burgeoning African market, led by Naved Hasan, Associate Editor, Africa Business Pages.

Bazil Cassim, Regional Manager (Middle East & Africa), FESPA, commented, "The FESPA Leadership Exchange (FLEX) embodies the evolution of the printing and visual communications industries, serving as a platform for knowledge sharing and innovation. The conferences diverse sessions, from expert analysis of emerging trends to insights into sustainability and AI-driven advancements, provide unparalleled opportunities for businesses to navigate and thrive in a rapidly changing landscape."

"With actionable strategies for exploring key markets like Saudi Arabia and Africa, FLEX equips attendees with the tools they need to embrace new opportunities and drive impactful change. The conference has been created to act as a catalyst for the future."

Day two of the conference programme will focus on the growing trend for personalised printed solutions and sustainability. Several expert speakers will address the applications, software, and hardware innovations supporting this in-demand trend, which is expected to deliver larger profits and new revenue streams for businesses in the sector.

One of the standout sessions will be delivered by Richard Askam, Co-Founder of You are The Star Books, in the session, What's in a Name The Story of Personalisation So Far. Askam, who has led campaigns for brands including Coca-Cola, Marmite, Toblerone, Kit Kat, and Nutella, amongst others, will discuss the journey from hand-applied labels in 2010 to AI-generated art in 2024 and the positive impact of personalisation when engaging consumers.

From a sustainability perspective, six sessions, including individual presentations and panel discussions, will cover topics such as reducing costs through optimising energy and resources, avoiding greenwashing, and what an increased focus on decarbonisation and supply chain transparency means for brand expectations.

In addition to the conference sessions, visitors can explore the Sustainability Spotlight stand, which will showcase the latest products supporting sustainable printing and business practices, including everything from media substrates to software.

On the final day, new technology and future visions will lead the agenda with the inaugural edition of Welcome to the Future: AI in Printing and Beyond, a 'lab' designed by XL MEA's Ian Swarbrick, whose visionary approach is driving the adoption of AI across the printing industry. The session will take a deep dive into how AI is revolutionising every aspect of business and operations within the printing world.

Other thought-provoking topics on the day include Introduction to AI: What is it, what do we think it is and why we should embrace it. Other sessions on the day include Pressing Ahead: The future of print in the Middle East and Seizing the Advantage: Turning the data revolution into market leadership.

For more information on the conference sessions or to register for free using promo code FMEM504 , please go to .

About FESPA

Founded in 1962, FESPA is a global federation of Associations for the screen printing, digital printing and textile printing community. FESPA's dual aim is to promote screen printing and digital imaging and to share knowledge about screen and digital printing with its members across the world, helping them to grow their businesses and learn about the latest developments in their fast-growing industries.

FESPA Profit for Purpose

Profit for Purpose is FESPA's international reinvestment programme, which uses revenue from FESPA events to support the global speciality print community to achieve sustainable and profitable growth through four key pillars - education, inspiration, expansion and connection. The programme delivers high quality products and services for printers worldwide, including market research, seminars, summits, congresses, educational guides and features, in addition to supporting grassroots projects in developing markets.

Forthcoming FESPA events include:



FESPA Africa 2024, 11 - 13 September 2024, Gallagher Convention Centre, Johannesburg, South Africa

FESPA Eurasia 2024, 11 - 14 September 2024, Istanbul Expo Centre, Istanbul

FESPA Mexico 2024, 26 - 28 September 2024, Centro Citibanamex, Mexico City

WrapFest 2024, 3 - 4 October 2024, Silverstone Race Circuit, UK

FESPA Middle East 2025, 20 - 22 January 2025, The Dubai Exhibition Centre, Dubai, UAE

FESPA Brasil 2025, 17 - 20 March 2025, Expo Centre Norte, Sao Paulo

FESPA Global Print Expo 2025, 06-09 May 2025, Messe Berlin, Berlin

European Sign Expo 2025, 06-09 May 2025, Messe Berlin, Berlin

Personalisation Experience 2025, 06-09 May 2025, Messe Berlin, Berlin FESPA Awards 2025, 06-09 May 2025, Messe Berlin, Berlin