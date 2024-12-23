Training Police Helps Safeguard Human Rights In Liberia’S Elections

(MENAFN- APO Group)

“These trainings helped create a safer and fairer electoral process by ensuring that our officers understand their responsibilities,” explained Carter N. James Assistant Commissioner of for In-Service Training at the Liberian Police Academy.

Liberia has faced significant challenges in its electoral processes, often marred by tensions and conflicts between parties. As the country strives to solidify its foundations, the importance of human rights awareness within law enforcement has become paramount.

In this context, UN Human Rights has been instrumental in providing training and resources to the Liberian police, aiming to foster a culture of respect for human rights during elections and beyond.

In recent years, the Office has engaged with various stakeholders in Liberia to enhance the capacity of law enforcement in protecting citizens' rights. This initiative is particularly crucial in a nation still healing from the scars of civil conflict.



The training programmes focus on equipping police officers with the knowledge and skills necessary to manage electoral security effectively while upholding human rights standards and have included over 3,000 election security officers – including 741 women – across the country, from July to October 2023. This has been critical in preventing human rights violations during elections, ensuring that law enforcement operates within a framework that respects the rights of all citizens.

For Deputy Commissioner Saymor Mulbah the substantial impact of the training on law enforcement is gaining a better understanding of human rights.



“[Through] the training, our officers recognized it was their responsibility to ensure a safe voting environment, allowing citizens to express their rights freely,” Mulbah said.

The training programmes facilitated by UN Human Rights covered various human rights topics, including use of force, crowd control, the rights of voters and

gender equality. This approach has proven effective in reducing confrontations and promoting a more peaceful environment during elections.

Through these initiatives, the police have seen a marked decrease in human rights violations during elections.



“We did not report significant cases of police brutality, and our officers acted with integrity. Even when individuals attempted to campaign on Election Day, 10 October 2023, our officers intervened peacefully and explained the election laws,” Mulbah said.

For James, the knowledge he gained has made him a more effective leader.

“I understand the critical balance between maintaining order and respecting human rights, which is essential for building public trust,” he added.



The collaboration between the Liberian Police and UN Human Rights shows a positive shift toward a future where human rights are integral to law enforcement.



“With ongoing support and training, we can further strengthen our capacity to protect the rights of all citizens and ensure peaceful elections in the years to come,” James said.



As Liberia moves forward, the commitment to human rights training within the police force stands as a testament to the transformative power of education and cooperation.



“We need to inform them [law enforcement personnel] about their own role... so that there won't be any form of intimidation, so that the election can be considered free from security intimidation,” said James.



The ongoing efforts of UN Human Rights not only address immediate challenges but also lay the groundwork for a more democratic and secure future for all Liberians.

