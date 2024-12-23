Tevogen Bio To Host Panel "AI In Biopharma: Next Frontier Of Medical Innovation" During The 43Rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WARREN, N.J., Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tevogen Bio (“Tevogen” or“Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc.”) (Nasdaq: TVGN ), a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy biotech developing off-the-shelf, genetically unmodified T cell therapeutics to treat infectious and cancers, announced today the company will host an AI panel during the 43rd Annual Healthcare in San Francisco, California. The panel, titled "AI in Biopharma: Next Frontier of Medical Innovation," will explore the transformative potential of artificial intelligence in the biopharma industry. Panelists will include Dr. David Rhew, Global Chief Medical Officer & VP of Healthcare of Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT ), Mittul Mehta, Chief Information Officer and Head of Tevogen.AI, and Dr. Sean Tunis, Principal of Rubix Health.

The discussion will highlight how AI-driven technologies can revolutionize drug discovery, accelerate development timelines, enhance patient accessibility, foster quicker innovation, and significantly reduce operating costs. Attendees can expect insights into how Tevogen.AI is leveraging advanced AI capabilities to advance precision T cell therapies for infectious diseases, cancers, and neurological disorders.

Event Details

Date:

Monday, January 13, 2025

Location:

Marines' Memorial Club & Hotel, 609 Sutter St, San Francisco, CA 94102

Time (PST):

2:00 PM – 2:30 PM – AI in Biopharma: Next Frontier of Medical Innovation

2:30 PM – 3:15 PM – Afternoon Coffee Break

3:15 PM – 4:00 PM – Pioneering the Economics of Health: Balancing Access and Outcomes

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM – Reception and Cocktails

For inquiries regarding additional event details, please contact

About Tevogen Bio

Tevogen is a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy company harnessing one of nature's most powerful immunological weapons, CD8+ cytotoxic T lymphocytes, to develop off-the-shelf, genetically unmodified precision T cell therapies for the treatment of infectious diseases, cancers, and neurological disorders, aiming to address the significant unmet needs of large patient populations. Tevogen Leadership believes that sustainability and commercial success in the current era of healthcare rely on ensuring patient accessibility through advanced science and innovative business models. Tevogen has reported positive safety data from its proof-of-concept clinical trial, and its key intellectual property assets are wholly owned by the company, not subject to any third-party licensing agreements. These assets include three granted patents, nine pending US and twelve ex-US pending patents, two of which are related to artificial intelligence.

Tevogen is driven by a team of highly experienced industry leaders and distinguished scientists with drug development and global product launch experience. Tevogen's leadership believes that accessible personalized therapeutics are the next frontier of medicine, and that disruptive business models are required to sustain medical innovation.

Contacts

Tevogen Bio Communications

T: 1 877 TEVOGEN, Ext 701

...