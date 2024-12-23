Shura Council Proposes State-Licensed Framework For Digital Content Creators In Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Shura Council Speaker HE Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim chaired Monday the legislature's regular weekly session.

The session in the Tamim bin Hamad Hall started with Shura Council Secretary-General HE Nayef bin Mohammed Al Mahmoud reading out the agenda before the minutes of the previous session were approved.

The agenda began with a debate motion based on a report of the Education, Culture, and Information Committee on regulating digital content creation.

In this regard, HE Al Ghanim highlighted free speech and personal freedoms as rights guaranteed by the Qatari Constitution, yet he elaborated that all Qatar residents and visitors are required to adhere to public order and morals and to observe national traditions and established customs.

Stressing the dangers of the uncontrolled digital and social media usage, especially among youths, His Excellency highlighted the digital platforms' mounting impact on shaping awareness and public opinion and the need for digital media content to keep the society stable and respect its values and ethics.

Chairman of the Education, Culture, Sport and Information Committee HE Khalid bin Ahmed Al Obaidan detailed the committee deliberations and consultations with representatives of several parties on the topic.

Following the debate, the legislative body decided to submit a proposal to the Cabinet to regulate a disciplined digital media content.

The proposal includes a legal framework under which social media influencers will be licensed by state relevant authorities to ensure a content consistent with values and national identity, and prevent the spread of foreign cultures and uncontrolled advertisements.

Furthermore, the envisioned license makes sure the content never harms national unity and social cohesion, avoid hate speech, discrimination and violence and respects cultural heritage, values and national identity. Also among the licensing regulations are credibility, intellectual property rights, transparency and the respect of social responsibility through avoiding misleading or unscientifically proven information.

Meanwhile, the Shura Council discussed a government bill on the national emblem of the State of Qatar and referred it to the Internal and External Affairs Committee for consideration.

The Council also approved a bill amending some provisions of the Income Tax Law issued by Law No. 24 of 2018, and referred it to the esteemed government, after considering the Financial and Economic Affairs Committee report.

The draft amendment to the law enables multinational companies to submit their tax returns, and implement global rules to combat tax base erosion and profit shifting for multinational companies.

Today's session concluded with a review of reports on the recent participation of the Shura Council delegations in regional and international parliamentary events.