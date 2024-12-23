‘Hindi Vindi’ Trailer Shows Migrant Community’S Struggle With Language Barrier In Australia

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 23 (IANS) The trailer of the upcoming movie 'Hindi Vindi' was unveiled on Monday. The stars Neena Gupta and Mihir Ahuja. It also marks the acting debut of Guy Sebastian. The trailer offers a peek into the narrative which explores themes of identity, family, and the universal language of music.

The film is a co-production between India and Australia, and is directed by Ali Sayed, with its composed by Javed-Mohsin and Guy Sebastian himself.

The film tells the story of Kabir (played by Mihir Ahuja), a teenage on a journey of self-discovery as he races against time to create a song in a language he doesn't speak. Kabir is conflicted about his cultural identity and struggles with a language barrier when his Indian grandmother (portrayed by Neena Gupta) comes to live with him in Sydney.

The film's music blends contemporary and classical tunes to create a rich auditory experience. The soundtrack reflects the emotions and themes central to the story. The film has development support from Screen Australia.

Earlier, the first look of the film was unveiled, and it showed Guy Sebastian starring in a pivotal role along with Neena Gupta and Mihir Ahuja. The first look poster showcased the film's lead actors in a breathtakingly intense frame.

The poster hinted at a gripping storyline, rich with emotion, drama, and music that will leave a lasting impression on audiences of all ages. The film is a musical drama exploring intergenerational language barriers within the migrant community.

A 24Six Films production, 'Hindi Vindi' was shot on location across Sydney, Australia and is directed by Ali Sayed and written by Jay Sharma with Sayed.

Produced by Aniket Deshkar, Jay Sharma, Anil Sharma and Sunny Shah (SEM Films Mumbai), the film is set to release through The Backlot Films on February 27 2025.