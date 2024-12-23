Japan issues cease, desist order against Google over antitrust violation

(MENAFN) Japanese authorities are set to issue a cease-and-desist order to over an alleged antitrust violation, marking the first such action against a major US tech company, according to a government source on Monday.



The Japan Fair Trade Commission (JFTC) accuses Google of violating the law by imposing "transactions with binding conditions" on Android manufacturers in Japan.



Specifically, the JFTC claims Google required its app store, Google Play, to be bundled with its web browser as a package. Google Play's widespread use made it so essential that without it, "Android devices are basically unsellable," the source told AFP.



Additionally, the JFTC believes Google used financial incentives to pressure smartphone manufacturers into excluding competing search apps, according to the source, who requested anonymity as the details are not yet public.



This behavior is considered "unfair trading practices" under Japan's antitrust law, the source explained, noting that a cease-and-desist order would soon be sent to Google, pending a hearing.



This administrative action is described as a "fairly strong" measure by the JFTC, marking the first such move against a member of the GAFAM group — the acronym for the major US tech firms Google, Amazon, Facebook, Apple, and Microsoft.

