SPARTAN RACE MIDDLE EAST UNVEILS DUBAI TRIFECTA WEEKEND AT DUBAI PARKS & RESORTS

(MENAFN- Dubaisc) Spartan Race Middle East today announced Dubai Parks and Resorts as the host for the city's inaugural Trifecta, to be held in cooperation with Dubai Sports Council on the weekend of Saturday 25th and Sunday 26th January, 2025. Now licensed by ITP Group, the new partnership signifies a strategic shift to encompass the broader Middle Eastern market, and a renewed regional commitment.

The Trifecta weekend will feature three intense races—Sprint, Super, and Beast—offering participants the chance to test their endurance and agility over a single weekend. For younger Spartans, a Kids' race will be held on both days.

"We're thrilled to bring the Spartan Trifecta experience to Dubai’s city limits," said Isla Watt, Director of Spartan Race Middle East. "Dubai Parks and Resorts provides the perfect setting for this exciting event."

Watt emphasized the brand's commitment to fostering a strong community and promoting active lifestyles in the region. "Spartan Race is more than just a race; it's a movement that empowers people of all fitness levels to challenge themselves and achieve their goals," she said.

The Spartan brand has gained global recognition, with the recent Netflix series and the Beast World Championships in Abu Dhabi solidifying its reputation as a premier endurance event.

"We're excited to partner with ITP Media Group to bring Spartan Race to new heights in the Middle East," said Matthew Brooke, Senior Vice President of Global Operations at Spartan. "Their expertise and market reach will be invaluable in expanding our brand's presence in the region."

Spartan Race Middle East aims to deliver world-class obstacle course races, training programs, and fitness events that cater to individuals of all levels. Tickets will be on sale in the next few days at the following site





