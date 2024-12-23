'NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato': Winter Homecoming Festival Volume 2 Starts January 4

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Return to Your“Hometown” During the Year-End and New Year Holidays! Volume 2: Surpass Guy Sensei! Loud Voice Championship

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, December 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The popular attraction "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato" at the Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park's Anime Park "Nijigen no Mori" in Japan, will host the "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato: Winter Homecoming Festival" during the year-end and New Year holidays, allowing returning ninjas to enjoy their "hometown" once again. As part of Volume 2, the event "Surpass Guy Sensei! Loud Voice Championship" will take place from January 4 (Saturday) to January 26 (Sunday), exclusively on weekends and public holidays.

In the second event, participants will compete to produce the loudest shout, filled with youthful energy and their love for Naruto series, to match the spirit of one of the most beloved characters, "Might Guy," whose birthday falls on January 1. Participants are free to shout any phrase of their choosing. Using a decibel meter (sound measurement device), participants will have the chance to demonstrate their enthusiasm. The winner of the event will be awarded original "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato" merchandise, while all participants will receive a "Guy Sensei's Iconic Scene Hand Warmer." The winter chill will be dispelled by the youthful energy of Guy Sensei!

The "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato: Winter Homecoming Festival" will feature a variety of additional activities throughout the holiday period. Further details regarding upcoming events will be announced in due course.

■Overview of 'NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato: Winter Homecoming Festival' Volume 2

Event duration: Saturday, January 4th to Sunday, January 26th, 2025

*Only held on weekends and public holidays during the period.

Event location: In front of Hokage Rock, within the "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato" attraction

Event time: 2:00 p.m.

Event details: Participants will shout lines filled with youthful energy and their love for Naruto series towards a decibel meter (sound measurement device), competing to see who can produce the loudest voice. The winner will receive original "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato" merchandise. Additionally, all participants will receive a "Guy Sensei's Iconic Scene Hand Warmer."

Price: Free

*A separate admission ticket is required to enter the attraction.

Website:

c2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2007 SHIPPUDEN All Rights Reserved.

©2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2017 BORUTO All Rights Reserved.

