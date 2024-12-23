ANAMA Reports Successful Demining Of 770.7 Hectares In One Week

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

From December 16 to 22, 26 anti-tank mines, 104 anti-personnel mines, and 304 unexploded ordnances (UXOs) were detected and neutralized in the liberated territories, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Mine Action Agency (ANAMA).

ANAMA noted that the operations have successfully cleared 770.7 hectares of land from mines.

It should be noted that the demining operations are being carried out by ANAMA in collaboration with the of Defense, the Ministry of Emergency Situations (FHN), the State Border Service (DSX), and four private companies. These operations are taking place in the regions of Tartar, Aghdam, Kalbajar, Khojaly, Khojavend, Shusha, Lachin, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan.

The coordinated efforts of these organizations ensure the safety of the liberated territories, allowing for the safe resettlement of displaced individuals and the commencement of reconstruction activities. The removal of mines and UXOs is a critical step in the rehabilitation and development of these regions, as it enables the restoration of normalcy and the rebuilding of communities.

These achievements are part of a larger humanitarian effort to clear all liberated territories of hazardous remnants of war, ensuring that the land is safe for future generations. The ongoing demining operations reflect Azerbaijan's commitment to restoring and rehabilitating its territories, paving the way for socio-economic growth and stability.

It is worth noting that as a result of the Garabagh conflict, Azerbaijan faces a significant land-mine problem, being one of the most heavily mine-contaminated countries globally. An estimated 1.5 million landmines and an unknown number of explosive remnants of war contaminate over 13% of its territories. This contamination poses severe risks to civilians and hinders socio-economic development. Over the past 30 years, landmines have caused thousands of casualties, including deaths and injuries. The indiscriminate use of mines by Armenia continues to cause superfluous injuries and suffering. Despite substantial efforts by the Azerbaijani government and international support, the scale of contamination requires ongoing demining operations and further assistance to ensure safety and facilitate the return of displaced individuals to their homes.