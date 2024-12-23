ANAMA Reports Successful Demining Of 770.7 Hectares In One Week
12/23/2024 8:07:55 AM
From December 16 to 22, 26 anti-tank mines, 104 anti-personnel
mines, and 304 unexploded ordnances (UXOs) were detected and
neutralized in the liberated territories, Azernews
reports, citing the Azerbaijani Mine Action Agency (ANAMA).
ANAMA noted that the operations have successfully cleared 770.7
hectares of land from mines.
It should be noted that the demining operations are being
carried out by ANAMA in collaboration with the Ministry of Defense,
the Ministry of Emergency Situations (FHN), the State Border
Service (DSX), and four private companies. These operations are
taking place in the regions of Tartar, Aghdam, Kalbajar, Khojaly,
Khojavend, Shusha, Lachin, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Gubadli, and
Zangilan.
The coordinated efforts of these organizations ensure the safety
of the liberated territories, allowing for the safe resettlement of
displaced individuals and the commencement of reconstruction
activities. The removal of mines and UXOs is a critical step in the
rehabilitation and development of these regions, as it enables the
restoration of normalcy and the rebuilding of communities.
These achievements are part of a larger humanitarian effort to
clear all liberated territories of hazardous remnants of war,
ensuring that the land is safe for future generations. The ongoing
demining operations reflect Azerbaijan's commitment to restoring
and rehabilitating its territories, paving the way for
socio-economic growth and stability.
It is worth noting that as a result of the Garabagh conflict,
Azerbaijan faces a significant land-mine problem, being one of the
most heavily mine-contaminated countries globally. An estimated 1.5
million landmines and an unknown number of explosive remnants of
war contaminate over 13% of its territories. This contamination
poses severe risks to civilians and hinders socio-economic
development. Over the past 30 years, landmines have caused
thousands of casualties, including deaths and injuries. The
indiscriminate use of mines by Armenia continues to cause
superfluous injuries and suffering. Despite substantial efforts by
the Azerbaijani government and international support, the scale of
contamination requires ongoing demining operations and further
assistance to ensure safety and facilitate the return of displaced
individuals to their homes.
