Anavex Life Sciences Reports Fiscal 2024 Fourth Quarter Financial Results And Provides Business Update

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (“Anavex” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: AVXL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative treatments for Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, schizophrenia, neurodevelopmental, neurodegenerative, and rare diseases, including Rett syndrome, and other central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today reported results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2024.

“We are excited about the potential to advance a novel treatment for early Alzheimer's disease with convenient oral dosing and our team remains deeply committed to executing on our momentum,” said Christopher U Missling, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Anavex.“I am proud of the strides the Anavex team has made in the recent quarter to potentially making a difference for individuals suffering from Alzheimer's disease, by presenting a scalable treatment alternative alongside the ease of oral administration.”

On December 23, 2024, Anavex announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has accepted for review the Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for blarcamesine (ANAVEX®2-73), an investigational drug for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

On December 9, 2024, Anavex announced its upcoming presentation of topline long-term data from the Phase IIb/III ATTENTION-AD Open-Label-Extension (OLE) trial at the J.P. Morgan 2025 Healthcare Conference, taking place January 13–16, 2025, in San Francisco, CA.

On November 26, 2024, Anavex announced the submission of the blarcamesine (ANAVEX®2-73) MAA (Marketing Authorization Application) to the European Medicines Agency (EMA). The MAA submission is for the treatment of Alzheimer's Disease. There are an estimated 7 million people in Europe with Alzheimer's disease, a number expected to double by 2030, according to the European Brain Council.1

On November 25, 2024, Anavex reported the acceptance of a peer-reviewed manuscript titled“Blarcamesine for the treatment of Early Alzheimer's Disease: Results from the ANAVEX2-73-AD-004 Phase IIB/III trial,” in a medical journal with focus on Alzheimer's disease. The publication date is expected around Q4 2024/Q1 2025.

On October 31, 2024, Anavex presented new data from the Phase IIb/III study showing blarcamesine (ANAVEX®2-73), once daily orally, demonstrates pre-specified clinical efficacy through upstream SIGMAR1 activation. Clinical data confirmed the mechanism of action by pre-specified SIGMAR1 gene analysis in people with early Alzheimer's disease. The data were presented by Marwan Noel Sabbagh, MD, Professor of Neurology at Barrow Neurological Institute and Chairman of the Anavex Scientific Advisory Board at the Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) conference, in Madrid, Spain. On October 17, 2024, Anavex announced encouraging preliminary electroencephalography (EEG) biomarker results from Part A of the ongoing placebo-controlled Phase 2 clinical study of ANAVEX®3-71 for the treatment of schizophrenia. Preliminary results demonstrated a dose-dependent effect of ANAVEX®3-71 on two key EEG biomarkers in patients with schizophrenia. Anavex expects data from Part B of the placebo-controlled Phase 2 study, which includes more participants and a longer treatment duration, in the first half of 2025.

Cash and cash equivalents of $132.2 million at September 30, 2024 compared to $151.0 million at September 30, 2023. As of fiscal year end, the Company anticipates at the current cash utilization rate, a runway of approximately 4 years.

General and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter of $2.8 million compared to $2.6 million for the comparable quarter of fiscal 2023.

Research and development expenses for the fourth quarter of $11.6 million compared to $10.1 million for the comparable quarter of fiscal 2023. Net loss for the fourth quarter of $11.6 million, or $0.14 per share, compared to a net loss of $10.1 million, or $0.12 per share for the comparable quarter of fiscal 2023.

The financial information for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024, should be read in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements, which will appear on EDGAR, and will be available on the Anavex website at .

