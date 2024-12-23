Elastomer Gel In Personal Care Market Expected To Grow At 4.1% CAGR To Reach USD 238.91 Million By 2034 | PMR

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The growing need for high-performing, cutting-edge ingredients in skincare, haircare, and cosmetic products has been fueling the for elastomer gel in personal care products.

New York, USA, Dec. 23, 2024

According to a recent report by Polaris Market Research, the global elastomer gel in personal care market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1%, growing from USD 160.41 million in 2024 to USD 238.91 million by 2034.

Market Introduction

Elastomer gels are silicone compounds that are used in personal care products to give them a smooth, velvety feel while also improving their color. It is generally safe for most people because it aids in moisturization, hydration, and water resistance. They are used in a wide range of products, including skincare, haircare, color cosmetics, sunscreen, and dental care. Elastomer gels can also help create a protective barrier on the skin and conceal skin imperfections. The growing awareness of elastomer gel has increased demand, resulting in unique properties and adaptability. Consumers are looking for products that provide lavish experiences as well as effective performance, so manufacturers have included them in their offerings

Key Takeaways from Report



The market is expected to display a CAGR of 4.1%.

Elastomer gels are now a common component of high-end personal care formulations due to consumers' growing desire for products with long-lasting, non-greasy, and lightweight effects.

The elastomer gel in personal care market is basically segmented based on product type, application type, end-user type, distribution channel, and region.

In 2024, the global elastomer gel in personal care market was dominated by the sheet form elastomer gel segment. Due to a sizable consumer base, growing disposable income, and rising demand for premium personal care products, Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2024.

Elastomer Gel in Personal Care Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Growing Interest in Personal Care Items

The elastomer gel in personal care market is being driven by the growing demand for personal care products, as consumers look for formulations that are lightweight, highly effective, and non-greasy. Elastomer gels are perfect for skincare, haircare, and cosmetic products because they provide smooth application, enhanced texture, and long-lasting effects.

Increasing Regulatory Standards for the Development of Elastomer Gels in Personal Care

As they guarantee product safety and quality, regulatory standards are essential to the growth of the elastomer gel in personal care market. Manufacturers are being compelled to use premium elastomer gels that satisfy stricter laws pertaining to sustainability, safety procedures, and ingredient transparency. Demand for elastomer gels that meet legal requirements and are eco-friendly is rising as consumers' attention shifts to safe ingredients and clean beauty. As a result, these rules safeguard consumers and promote creativity, which results in the creation of cutting-edge and environmentally friendly elastomer gel products.

Leaders of Elastomer Gel in Personal Care Market



PMC Group Inc.

Arkema S.A.

3M Company

Evonik Industries

Dow Chemical Company

ShinEtsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

PolyOne Corporation

Ferro Corporation

BASF SE Eastman Chemical Company

Regional Analysis

The study provides insights for elastomer gel in personal care market in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific completely dominated the market for elastomer gel in personal care in 2024. This is due to the region's growing beauty and skincare industries, which have expanded in response to shifting consumer preferences for premium and innovative formulations such as anti-aging skin care products and clean beauty products.

North America

The North American elastomer gel in personal care market is expanding rapidly due to rising consumer demand for high-quality, clean beauty products. This growth is fueled by the region's emphasis on product safety, sustainability, and the use of high-quality ingredients. Furthermore, the region's well-established infrastructure for research and development, combined with a growing trend toward personalized skincare, is contributing to market growth.





Elastomer Gel in Personal Care Market Segmentation

By Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, Volume, Tons, 2020–2034)



Sheet Form Elastomer Gels

Film Form Elastomer Gels

Extruded Form Elastomer Gels Other Sources

By Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, Volume, Tons, 2020–2034)



Skin Care Cosmetics

Hair Care

Oral Care Other Sources

By End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, Volume, Tons, 2020–2034)



Men

Women

Children Unisex

By Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, Volume, Tons, 2020–2034)



Online Retail

Department Stores

Mass Merchandisers

Salons and Spas Other Sources

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, Volume, Tons, 2020–2034)



North America



US

Canada

Europe



Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain



Netherlands



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



Malaysia



South Korea



Indonesia



Australia



Vietnam

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Israel



South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Mexico



Brazil



Argentina Rest of Latin America

