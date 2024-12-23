The Westin Dhaka To Host Christmas Celebrations With Santa
Dhaka: The Westin Dhaka is set to host a festive Christmas celebration tailored for children on 25 December from 9:00am to 3:00pm in its Grand Ballroom.
The event, priced at Tk2500 net per person, offers interactive games, live entertainment including magic shows and puppetry, and a selection of holiday-themed snacks and beverages.
Families are encouraged to confirm their attendance by contacting +88029891988. In addition to the kids' party, The Westin Dhaka will feature Christmas carols in The Living Room on 24 December at 6:00pm, a Christmas brunch at Seasonal Tastes for Tk6450 net per person, and a Christmas BBQ Night at Splash from 25-27 December for Tk6000 net per person.
Prego will offer a special six-course set menu, and Daily Treats will feature Christmas-themed goodies. These events provide an opportunity for families to create cherished holiday memories in a joyful setting.
