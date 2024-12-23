Sheraton Dhaka To Host 'A Magical Christmas Kids Party'

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: Sheraton Dhaka is set to make this Christmas season magical for children and families with a specially curated KIDSMAS – Garden Themed Kids Party.



The event, scheduled for December 25, promises a day of joy, games, and festive cheer at Alfresco on Level 14 of the hotel.

The Christmas Kids Party will be held from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm, with tickets priced at Tk3,000 per person for children aged two and above. Infants under two years can attend complimentary. Families can enjoy exciting activities such as gifts, Santa Claus visits, Christmas-themed delicacies, indoor games and rides, creative competitions, a magic and puppet show, and many delightful surprises.

Tickets can be purchased online at Sheraton Dhaka's portal or at the hotel's lobby level. For inquiries, guests can contact Sheraton Dhaka at +880255668111.

Sheraton Dhaka's festive celebrations extend to December 24 and 25, offering culinary indulgences across its restaurants. The Garden Kitchen will host a Christmas Buffet Dinner priced at Tk9,950 net per person and a Christmas Buffet Brunch for Tk7,450 net per person. Yumi will feature a Christmas Special 7-Course Set Menu, while Toastina will delight guests with Christmas-themed goodies.

-B