Following railway station accident protests in Belgrade demands accountability

(MENAFN) Tens of thousands of Serbians grouped on Sunday in the capital Belgrade requesting accountability over the November 1 accident of a canopy at a railway station in the northern city of Novi Sad that murdered 15 individuals.



Farmers, artists and tens of thousands of citizens grouped at the Slavija Square on the demand of students and farmer unions.



"Your hands are bloody," states one of the banners at the demonstration venue. citizens also carried signs that says: "Do you have a clear conscience?" and "Students are the voice of understanding."



Leader Aleksandar Vucic lifted the confidentiality around all records relating to the train station's construction and maintenance at the protesters' request, but students believe the revealed documents are "incomplete."



Students are also requesting the freedom of those captured in latest protests.



Classes at many universities through the Balkan nation still suspended for weeks with students sleeping in their faculty buildings. Academics, opposition MPs and artists have stood with the student demonstration.



MENAFN23122024000045016953ID1109022843